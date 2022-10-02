FACT CHECK: Calling protesters arrested in New York as ‘Kakampinks’ is misleading

CLAIM: On September 24, Facebook page “President BBM Supporters” posted about the September 23 protest inside the Asia Society headquarters in New York City where Pres. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. was invited to deliver an address.

The FB page included a graphic with the banner, “PINOY KAKAMPINKS, INARESTO NG MGA GWARDYANG AMERIKANO”, and a photo of protesters who were dragged and forcibly removed by the security staff outside the venue.

RATING: MISLEADING

FACTS:

The demonstration in New York City was not necessarily participated by “Kakampinks”, the term used to call the supporters of former vice president Leni Robredo during the 2022 elections.

Those who attended the protest are progressive Filipino-Americans and their allies. It was among a series of protest actions against Marcos Jr.’s visit to the United States and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martial Law declaration in the Philippines by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“We are here for the victims and their families who have no voice because they are poor and marginalized. We are here for the ghosts of those who were killed, salvaged, and tortured under the rule of the Marcos dictatorship,” said Jackie Mariano of Malaya New York and one of the demonstrators.

Three demonstrators were arrested but were released, as of September 24.

Hundreds of artists and writers, including prominent Asian-American and Filipino scholars, also signed an open letter calling out Asia Society’s “embrace of fascism and historical lies” in the person of Bongbong. They pledged to boycott the organization, saying their actions are “harmful to our community of Asian American Pacific Islanders”.

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.