Rights group hopes BBM-appointed CHR execs uphold commission’s ideals

Oct. 02, 2022

Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — A human rights group has urged the new members of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to uphold the commission’s “mandate and expectations” under the presidency of Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Lawyer Richard Palpal-latoc and Beda Epres were recently appointed as the CHR’s chairperson and commissioner, respectively.

With this development, rights group Karapatan hopes the commission maintains its “independence, probity, integrity, and transparency” to conduct investigations on human rights violations. It also hoped that CHR will “provide prompt, responsive, accessible and excellent public service for the promotion and protection of human rights”.

The group said they expected both Palpal-latoc and Epres to address the recommendation by the previous commission during its public inquiry on the attacks and challenges against human rights defenders and its investigations into the drug war.

During the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, the CHR was under fire and verbally attacked by Duterte himself for its investigation into the numerous cases of killings, allegedly perpetrated by state agents.

Complaints, investigations

Under Duterte, Karapatan said there were thousands of complaints on rights violations including extrajudicial killings, torture, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detention, judicial harassment, and threats. The dangers of red-tagging experienced by civilians, human rights defenders and communities also remained, she added.

Cristina Palabay, Karapatan secretary-general said investigations by the national human rights institution on the said complaints “need to be conducted with utmost resolve to hold the perpetrators in government accountable”.

Investigations, she added, will also ensure that government policies from which the violations emanate be addressed with the full view of making sure that the root causes are looked into and that violations will not be repeated.

The CHR, the group said, is also expected to pursue an independent role and voice amid the investigations by the International Criminal Court and the scrutiny into the Philippine human rights situation in the UN Human Rights Council and through the UN Human Rights Committee and the Universal Periodic Review.

Palabay said CHR was created as a response to the atrocities committed during Martial Law. She reminded the new appointees of the continuing immense challenges of the thousands of human rights victims, as well as their duty to uphold truth, justice, and accountability. (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Related Posts

Headlines

The Work of a Master in Boy Hernani’s Images

FACT CHECK: Claim that Masagana 99 is a notable achievement during Martial Law needs context

FACT CHECK: Bangui Wind Farm in Ilocos Norte is not BBM’s project

Zambo Sibugay fisherfolk welcome fuel aid but…

Group welcomes court decision on case vs CPP-NPA

IP youth group slams NCIP chief for ‘questionable’ spending

FACT CHECK: Calling protesters arrested in New York as ‘Kakampinks’ is misleading

FACT CHECK: BBM’s claim that ICC can only act if a country has no ‘functioning judiciary’ needs context

LTFRB-10 exec warns: No ‘taripa,’ no new fare collection

REMEMBER, THE 21st OF SEPTEMBER

Related Posts

FACT CHECK: No, PH nationals are not included in Japan’s visa-free entry

FACT CHECK: No, PH nationals are not included in Japan’s visa-free entry

With floral floats and drum beating, Kadayawan ends with a bang

With floral floats and drum beating, Kadayawan ends with a bang

Davao’s Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan showcases IPs culture via dance narratives

Davao’s Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan showcases IPs culture via dance narratives

REVIEW: ‘Maid in Malacañang’ is made, manipulated, Marcosian

REVIEW: ‘Maid in Malacañang’ is made, manipulated, Marcosian

REVIEW: Katips as eye-opener

REVIEW: Katips as eye-opener