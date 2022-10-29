FACT CHECK: No, Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel was not jailed

Oct. 30, 2022

CLAIM: Kabataan Party-list Representative Raoul Manuel was recently jailed.

RATING: FALSE

FACTS: There are no legitimate news reports about an arrest order against Manuel. Meanwhile, the legislator is seen engaging in various activities as seen from his online posts.

On October 24, Manuel said that such a claim against him is untrue. 

Hindi totoo na hinuli ako! Pinapakalat ito ng rabid state supporters and Kabataan Partylist bashers (led by talentless, low-IQ and closed-minded boomers, misogynists and LGBTQ+phobes). Paano yun mangyayari eh ongoing ang appointments natin,” he said. 

(It’s not true that I was jailed. This is being spread by rabid state supporters and Kabataan Partylist bashers (led by talentless, low-IQ and closed-minded boomers, misogynists and LGBTQ+phobes). How can that happen when our appointments are ongoing.)

Posts on Manuel’s supposed arrest have been shared by several FB pages and accounts after the legislator condemned the death of broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa under the Marcos administration.

Some of these online posts featured a clip from SMNI News about Pastor Apollo Quiboloy pushing for the arrest of Manuel for “slandering” and “accusing” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of “killing” Mabasa.

Manuel addressed this on October 13. He urged netizens to report to Kabataan Party-list if they find any photo, video, or link containing malicious content about him or their office.

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.

