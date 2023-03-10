17 fires reported in nine days, as BFP will train community responders

davaotoday.com file photo

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – It’s Fire Prevention Month, but there have already been 17 fire incidents in nine days reported in Davao City.

The Bureau of Fire Protection Davao (BFP) said that they have responded to at least two fire incidents in a day.

(Editor’s Note: Another fire has been reported late evening of March 9).

“For the month of March (as of March 9), meron na tayong 13 fire incidents na residential at saka tatlo sa business establishment (we have responded to 13 fire incidents in residential areas and on three business establishments),” said Ramil Gillado, spokesperson and chief of intelligence of the Davao City Fire District.

These reported fires have caused damages worth P 6 million.

From January to March this year there have been 107 incidents, with damage cost at P21 million.

Last year, there have been 551 fire incidents reported by the Davao City Fire District.

Most of the fire incidents occur in residential areas, with informal settlers in urban communities as the most vulnerable.

Faulty electrical wiring causing short-circuits is the primary source of fire followed by an open fire due to children playing with matches or lighter, and unattended overheated electrical appliances.

Because of this, communities like Barangays 21, 22-C, 23-C, 76 Trading Boulevard, Tibungco, and Bankerohan which have recorded several fire incidents in the past years are considered the ‘priority first area’ to monitor under the BFP’s Oplan Ligtas Program.

The program will mobilize and train community leaders and volunteer residents to become first respondents.

“Ito ang mga barangays na target talaga natin i-intensify ang Oplan Ligtas Pamayanan nato aron nga mas mapataas pa gyud awareness nila ug sila gyud mismo is kabalo na sila kung unsaon mga initial actions nga buhaton nila para dili mudako ang kalayo (We target these barangays to intensify our Oplan Ligtas Pamayanan to raise their awareness and that they will know what the initial actions should be made to stop the fire from spreading),” Gillado said.

The trainings also equip community volunteers with skills through fire drills and emergency planning to map out areas that are fire-prone.

Gillado said this will help augment the personnel of the Davao City Fire District, which has 417 personnel but Gillado said this is still insufficient in the current situation of fires in the city.

Gillado said they are now eyeing putting additional fire stations in the areas of Maa, Toril, Bunawan, and in far-flung areas of Malabog and Marilog districts for faster response during emergencies. (davaotoday.com)