Duterte appears in ICC court, pre-trial set on September

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appearing for the first time before the judges of the International Criminal Court’s Pre-Trial Chamber I on March 14, 2025. (Photo courtesy of ICC)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Former President Rodrigo Duterte attended the opening of the International Criminal Court hearing on his deadly war on drugs via-video link on Friday March 14 (3 pm Netherlands time), where his pre-trial or confirmation of charges was set on September 23, 2025.

Duterte sat on his prison room wearing a blue suit and looked frail, a departure from his image as president fond of wearing Barong Tagalog with sleeves rolled up while commanding the podium with fiery words.

During the trial, he was only asked to state his name, date and place of birth.

It was Duterte’s lawyer, former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, who delivered the manifestation in court, claiming the former president was “abducted” from the Philippines and brought to The Hague.

“He was summarily transported to The Hague. To lawyers it’s extrajudicial rendition. For less legal minds it’s pure and simple kidnapping,” said Medialdea, describing how police took Duterte into custody on March 11 following Interpol’s Red Notice to bring Duterte to The Hague to face trial.

Medialdea said the arrest was a game of politics, of “two troubled entities struck an unlikely alliance—an incumbent President who wishes to neutralize and choke the legacy of my client, and his daughter, on the other hand, a troubled legal institution subject to the legitimization and desperate for a legal show.”

He also said that as Duterte’s lawyer, he has not been presented with the warrant of arrest that would have helped him discuss the case with the former president.

But the presiding judge, Iulia Antonella Motoc of Romania, said the proceedings are still in the early stage to discuss these details.

The judge also rejected Medialdea’s manifestation that Duterte is suffering from “debilitating medical issues” who is hard of hearing and cannot contribute much to the trial.

“I believe that the court has taken specific measures with regards to his health situation. And I note that subsequent to his arrest and when he arrived at the detention center, the court’s doctor was of the opinion that he was fully mentally aware, and fit,” she said and added that they allowed Duterte to attend the appearance via video-link due to the long flight.

The judge gave the Duterte camp six months to prepare for their defense as she set the opening of the trial in September, and adjourned the proceedings that lasted about 25 minutes.

Rappler reports that ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan will lead the presentation of evidence against Duterte, who is charged with crimes of humanity for leading the war on drugs that resulted to the deaths of thousands of suspected drug offenders and including children and teens.

READ: Davao rights advocates call for accountability of Duterte

It is not certain if Medialdea will continue to be Duterte’s counsel. The ICC has accredited lawyers, four of which are Filipinos, including Duterte’s former spokesperson Harry Roque.

Roque, who has remained in hiding for months evading congressional hearings over his involvement in POGO, was seen in The Hague accompanying Duterte’s daughter Vice President Sara Duterte. He granted interviews explaining the process of the ICC trial that day.

Hours before the trial, a contingent from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Europe chapter held a rally in front of the ICC court building, demanding justice for the victims of Duterte’s drug war. A day or two earlier, there were pro-Duterte migrants who staged their own protest action. (davaotoday.com)