FACT CHECK: FB page revives false gold shipment complaint vs PNoy, allies

CLAIM: Facebook (FB) page “Kasangga Jay” posted a video last November 5 which stitched different news clips relating to an old case alleging that former Pres. Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III and his allies stole and illegally deposited 3,500 metric tons of gold in Thailand in 2014.

The video’s caption read: “Noong Pinagtangkaang nakawin ng mga DILAWAN ang ginto ng Pilipinas!” (When the Dilawans tried to steal gold from the Philippines)

As of December 17, the post garnered over 66,000 views, 2,600 reactions, and 1,000 shares.

RATING: FALSE

FACTS: Graft and plunder raps were filed by Rogelio Cantoria and Fernando Perito before the Ombudsman in January 2017. The complaint, however, was based on a document that has been called “spurious” by Elmore Capule, then Assistant Governor and General Counsel of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Several news groups have also reported the inaccuracies in the complaint.

The FB video also included an interview by UNTV with Dr. Galma Garcia, then director of the Transnational Anti-Organized Crime-Intelligence Group, who said there was strong evidence to support the case. Rappler.com pointed out that no such evidence has surfaced.

The group’s registration at the Securities and Exchange Commission was revoked in May 2022 due to misrepresentation.

