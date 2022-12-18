FACT CHECK: Resurfaced quote card of Robredo on Dengvaxia controversy needs context 

Dec. 18, 2022

CLAIM: An old quote card where former Vice President Leni Robredo talked in 2017 about the Dengvaxia controversy has been reposted by the Facebook (FB) page PBBM News without proper context. 

Instead, it has a misleading caption of “KAILANGAN NATING PARUSAHAN ANG MGA LAMOK. ?” (Mosquitoes must be punished?)

The FB page also gibed at the online news organization Vera Files for supposedly “having difficulty to fact check” Robredo’s remark. 

“Verafiles. Hindi mo ma-fact check no? Aminin mo na kasing lutang na talaga magsalita nanay niyo before til the last.” (Verafiles. You cannot fact-check it, right? Just admit that your “mother” is really absent-minded when talking before until the last)

RATING: LACKS CONTEXT

FACTS: 

The quote card was originally posted on the social media accounts of the Liberal Party (LP) like FB and Twitter.

Unfortunately, both LP’s graphic and original posts failed to specify that Robredo was speaking about the issues that hounded the Dengvaxia vaccine

Robredo made the comment on her weekly radio show BISErbisyong LENI back on December 3, 2017. GMA News wrote an article about this. 

The quote card seems to be reposted maliciously by the PBBM News FB page to make the former vice president look like she is talking nonsense. Studies have shown that Robredo was the “biggest victim” of disinformation ahead of the May 2022 elections, receiving negative messaging.

 ,
