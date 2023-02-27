Lanao Gov ‘not afraid’ after surviving ambush, urges support in fight vs illegal drugs

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal ‘Bombint’ Adiong Jr. gives a thumbs-up sign while recuperating in a private hospital in Cagayan de Oro City. He survived an ambush on February 17 that killed four of his security staff. (Photo lifted with permission from the FB page of Atty. Allan “Atty. Lanz” Panolong)

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Days after surviving an ambush that almost cost his life, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal ‘Bombit’ Adiong Jr. made a statement through social media saying he needs support from constituents in his campaign against illegal drugs.

“I am appealing to my fellow citizens to report to authorities if there are illegal drugs in their communities,” he said in a recent social media post from an undisclosed hospital in Cagayan de Oro.

He added it is only the people who can help the local government and the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council in stamping out the illegal drugs in Lanao del Sur.

A report from Rappler said police have identified suspects behind the ambush who have links to drug syndicates in the province.

“I am not afraid to fight against illegal drugs because if I fear, who will defend my constituents against it?” he said.

The governor is currently recuperating in a private hospital here after an operation following the ambush against his convoy in Kalilangan town, Bukidnon last February 17. Four of his security escorts were killed.

“I thought it was raindrops that hit our vehicles. They were actually bullets. I told my driver to just keep driving,” he said in a separate Facebook post.

He said he did not expect becoming the target of an attack as his family has no “rido” or war with other clans.

Meanwhile, the League of Provinces of the Philippines, represented by 81 governors across the country, has condemned the ambush and the attempt on the governor’s life.

“The League unanimously approved a resolution during its 3rd General Assembly on 18 February 2023, calling out the ambush as a ‘disservice not only to the people of Lanao del Sur, but to the entire nation,’” the group said in a statement.

It also emphasized that the violence committed against Gov. Adiong is a “violence committed against the safety of all Provincial Governors.”

Adiong’s colleagues wished him and those who were hurt in the ambush fast recovery as they expressed condolences to the families of the four fatalities. (davaotoday.com)