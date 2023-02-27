Lanao Gov ‘not afraid’ after surviving ambush, urges support in fight vs illegal drugs

Feb. 27, 2023
Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal ‘Bombint’ Adiong Jr. gives a thumbs-up sign while recuperating in a private hospital in Cagayan de Oro City. He survived an ambush on February 17 that killed four of his security staff. (Photo lifted with permission from the FB page of Atty. Allan “Atty. Lanz” Panolong)

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Days after surviving an ambush that almost cost his life, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal ‘Bombit’ Adiong Jr. made a statement through social media saying he needs support from constituents in his campaign against illegal drugs.

“I am appealing to my fellow citizens to report to authorities if there are illegal drugs in their communities,” he said in a recent social media post from an undisclosed hospital in Cagayan de Oro.

He added it is only the people who can help the local government and the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council in stamping out the illegal drugs in Lanao del Sur.

A report from Rappler said police have identified suspects behind the ambush who have links to drug syndicates in the province. 

“I am not afraid to fight against illegal drugs because if I fear, who will defend my constituents against it?” he said.

The governor is currently recuperating in a private hospital here after an operation following the ambush against his convoy in Kalilangan town, Bukidnon last February 17.  Four of his security escorts were killed.

“I thought it was raindrops that hit our vehicles. They were actually bullets. I told my driver to just keep driving,” he said in a separate Facebook post.

He said he did not expect becoming the target of an attack as his family has no “rido” or war with other clans.

Meanwhile, the League of Provinces of the Philippines, represented by 81 governors across the country, has condemned the ambush and the attempt on the governor’s life.

“The League unanimously approved a resolution during its 3rd General Assembly on 18 February 2023, calling out the ambush as a ‘disservice not only to the people of Lanao del Sur, but to the entire nation,’” the group said in a statement.

It also emphasized that the violence committed against Gov. Adiong is a “violence committed against the safety of all Provincial Governors.”

Adiong’s colleagues wished him and those who were hurt in the ambush fast recovery as they expressed condolences to the families of the four fatalities.  (davaotoday.com)

 , ,
comments powered by Disqus

Related Posts

Headlines

Scientists discover 2 new hedgehog species in Mindanao

Davao City beefs up security for MICECon, Araw ng Dabaw

Council proposes anti-bullying desk set up in barangays

Davao’s One Billion Rising 2023 focuses on red-tagging of women leaders

FACT CHECK: Marcos Jr.’s statement on ICC and drug war investigation vs Duterte needs context

FACT CHECK: Misleading FB post claims Cordillera activist ordered NPA ambush 

Davao registers 3rd highest inflation rate among regions

Rido not likely motive on Gov Adiong’s ambush, brother says

Take care of your heart, doctor says

Davao City Council wants paper use down by 95% thru digitalization

Related Posts

FACT CHECK: No, PH nationals are not included in Japan’s visa-free entry

FACT CHECK: No, PH nationals are not included in Japan’s visa-free entry

With floral floats and drum beating, Kadayawan ends with a bang

With floral floats and drum beating, Kadayawan ends with a bang

Davao’s Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan showcases IPs culture via dance narratives

Davao’s Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan showcases IPs culture via dance narratives

REVIEW: ‘Maid in Malacañang’ is made, manipulated, Marcosian

REVIEW: ‘Maid in Malacañang’ is made, manipulated, Marcosian

REVIEW: Katips as eye-opener

REVIEW: Katips as eye-opener