CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Five army personnel were killed while another one was wounded when a soldier ran amok and shot at troopers sleeping inside the 4th Infantry Division (4ID) headquarters in Barangay Patag, this city, early Saturday, February 11.

The suspect, Private Johman Villabito, 35 years old and a resident of North Cotabato killed Pvt. Joseph Tamayo, Pfc. Prince Kevin Balaba, Sergeant Rogelio Rojo, and Corporal Bernardo Rodrigo. Wounded was Staff Sgt. Braulio Macalos Jr.

According to the police, Villabito “shot the victims without any apparent and justifiable reason using M16.” A military report said Pvt. Mark Anthony Aguined managed to gun down the suspect in self-defense.

Maj. Francisco Garello Jr., spokesperson for the 4th ID, said the suspect shot his fellow soldiers while they were sleeping inside their barracks at the Service Support Battalion Unit. He confirmed one of the casualties was the suspect’s roommate and went to the other victims’ rooms and shot them.

Aguined and another soldier reportedly scuffled with the suspect after he forcibly entered their room, and was shot “in self-defense.” The suspect had visited a total of five rooms, Garello said.

The 4th ID is still currently gathering other information from the witnesses to establish the motive of the shooting. (davaotoday.com)

