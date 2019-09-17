Solon condemns red-tagging of ACT leader

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — ACT Teachers Party-list representative France Castro on Tuesday urged Congress to investigate the continued attacks against the leaders and members of unions of public school teachers in the country.

The progressive solon made the call following the latest incident of red-tagging against the president of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) in Northern Mindanao.

Last week, Ophelia Tabacon, ACT-10 regional chairperson reported that she was among the names of activists being red-tagged in flyers circulated anew in Cagayan de Oro City.

The said flyers with their photographs were seen posted on a wall outside the school where Tabacon teaches. She was branded as a “Communist teacher” while her son was also accused as an “NPA leader”.

The same flyers were also sent to Tabacon, disguising as a message from Representative Castro during a leadership training organized by ACT Teachers party-list in the city.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms another red-tagging incident against Alliance of Concerned Teachers Region 10 Union President Ophelia Tabacon. Elements harassing Ma’am Ophelia even used my name to disguise their package of terror,” Castro said.

“The terrorist tagging of Ophelia Tabacon is again an endangerment of our coordinator and the teachers she serves and an attack on union rights,” she said, adding that the group members were only fighting for the rights and welfare of fellow teachers.

Members of ACT across the country have been campaigning for the substantial salary increase of public school teachers. However, Castro criticized that the government repays the teachers with red-tagging and continued harassment.

“Under martial law, those who try to help other people and rescue communities that are harassed by the military, paramilitary and the police are tagged as kidnappers and child abusers, legal and humanitarian acts are considered criminal acts. Those who oppose the anti-people policies of the Duterte administration are tagged as terrorists,” Castro added.

ACT Teachers have also filed a resolution at the House of Representative, condemning the threats, harassment, and trumped-up chrages against Tabacon. (davaotoday.com)