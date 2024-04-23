Couple who flew in to Davao for concert, found murdered

Jeff Predas and Jennifer Chavez (Photo shared by netizens)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A young couple flew in to Davao City from Manila intending to watch a concert over the weekend were found dead in a condominium.

Davao City Police have not revealed the names of the victims, but family and friends have identified them as Jeff Predas and Jennifer Chavez as they went missing on the day of the concert.

Predas was first found on Sunday morning April 21 at 5:30 am, sprawled face down on the grounds of Camella Northpoint in Bajada, by a resident of the condominium unit who alerted security.

Police found Predas bore nine stab wounds.

Later that night, Chavez was supposed to attend a concert at SM Lanang featuring the American band We the Kings. Concert organizers even posted an announcement before the show on the widescreen of the stage calling her whereabouts after relatives informed them that they could not contact her since Sunday morning.

The announcement was also posted by Facebook bloggers around 7 pm which trended online as netizens began sharing information that her boyfriend was found dead in the condo unit.

The family said Chavez arrived in Davao on Saturday morning and was able to call her mother on Saturday night.

Bajada Police Station Major Marvin Hugos told media that they were still on the case of Predas when they went around the condo unit and found the room he occupied at around 10 pm. They found the door open and entered to find Chavez’ body on the floor bloodied with stab wounds.

Davao City Police said the couple’s belongings were not taken, ruling out the motive of robbery.

Davao Police Chief Colonel Richard Bag-ang said Camella Northpoint has no CCTV cameras, but they are looking at two persons of interest, who they said booked the couple to the said condo unit. One of them has cooperated with authorities.

The families of Predas and Chavez have arrived in Davao to claim the bodies.

This incident has stirred netizens to discuss the peace and order situation of Davao City, which is touted to be safe from crime for years under then-mayor Rodrigo Duterte who launched a campaign against illegal drugs and petty crimes. (davaotoday.com)