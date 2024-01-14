Seven Zambo Sur relatives seeking jobs found buried in Lanao Norte

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Seven bodies belonging to one family from Zamboanga del Sur were found buried in a remote town in Sapad, Lanao del Norte last Sunday, January 6, three of whom were minors.

Police believe the seven victims were kidnapped as they were earlier promised to work in Cagayan de Oro and Cebu City, said Sapad municipal police chief Major Alibsar Daraba in an interview with reporters on Tuesday.

The police chief said the bodies were found in a coconut farm which can be accessed on foot when citizens in that area informed authorities when they spotted a mound in their area they believed was a freshly dug grave.

Daraba told reporters that all bodies had gunshot wounds in their head, some were tied with duct tape and hogtied. They found caliber .45 shells in the grave.

The slain are identified as Joselito Gaviola, 54; his wife, Marly Gaviola, 50; Joselito’s younger sister Elvie Gaviola Legara, 43 and her husband, Epifanio Legara; and the Legara’s three children, Jopay, 18, Jomar, 16, and Epifanio Jr., 14.

The Gaviolas and Legaras are residents of Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur. The Gaviolas left Margosatubig on Friday, January 5, after informing family members they were offered to work in Cagayan de Oro.

They reportedly stopped over in Pagadian to pick up the Legaras. But on that day, Gaviola’s son lost contact with his parents and notified police.

Police from Zamboanga del Sur province and Sapad have coordinated to help the families retrieve the bodies and are now probing the incident.

Authorities suspect illegal recruiters are behind this based on initial information they had gathered. (davaotoday.com)