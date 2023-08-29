IN PHOTOS: National BookFest brings trove of PH lit and comics to Davao

By Carmel Roserg Deligos
READ LOCAL. The National Book Development Board’s first-ever Philippine Book Festival in Davao City was held in time with the city’s Kadayawan festival, running from August 18 to 20 at SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang, showcasing Filipino authors, illustrators and their works and publishers of cherished Filipino literature. (Carmel Roserg Deligos/davaotoday.com)
MEET & GREET. Historian Ambeth Ocampo, known for his columns and books on Philippine history and heroes, was one of the panelists during the Philippine Book Festival at SMX Davao on August 18. Here he gamely signs his book for one of his participants. (Carmel Roserg Deligos/davaotoday.com)
FOUR REALMS. With numerous books in various genres, the Book Fest was categorized into four realms: Komiks Land for comics-related materials, Aral Aklat for educational textbooks, Kids Lit for children’s story books and literature, and Booktopia for fiction and non-fiction books. (Carmel Roserg Deligos/davaotoday.com)
FOUR REALMS. With numerous books in various genres, the Book Fest was categorized into four realms: Komiks Land for comics-related materials, Aral Aklat for educational textbooks, Kids Lit for children’s story books and literature, and Booktopia for fiction and non-fiction books. (Carmel Roserg Deligos/davaotoday.com)
SUPPORTING LOCAL. A wide range of book publishing companies were present at the Philippine Book Fest 2023, such as Central Books, which supports and sells local illustrated literature. (Carmel Roserg Deligos/davaotoday.com)
BOOK NOOK. A reading space with books curated by the NBDB was set up for book lovers to catch a break from scouring through the book kiosks. Books of award-winning titles and rare Filipino literature are also displayed in the exhibition for anyone to read. (Carmel Roserg Deligos/davaotoday.com)
BOOK NOOK. A reading space with books curated by the NBDB was set up for book lovers to catch a break from scouring through the book kiosks. Books of award-winning titles and rare Filipino literature are also displayed in the exhibition for anyone to read. (Carmel Roserg Deligos/davaotoday.com)
NURTURING YOUTH. Short programs were held in the realm of Kids Lit to foster young minds to learn, refreshen, and appreciate Filipino history and literature. (Carmel Roserg Deligos/davaotoday.com)
ETHNIC WORKS. The Philippine Book Fest not only supports local books and publications but also the ethnic-related products from Mindanao tribes, such as Tboli crafts shown here. Indigenous crafts shown in the festival ranged from traditional woven fabric, beadworks, and ornaments. (Carmel Roserg Deligos/davaotoday.com)
KIDS LIT. The Lampara Books Booth, a Filipino children’s literature publication, was present in the Book Fest 2023 as part of the Kids Lit realm seeking to cultivate children’s young minds into reading. (Carmel Roserg Deligos/davaotoday.com)
LUNCH TALK! The Adobo Series, with Chef Claude Tayag, a Filipino artist, restaurant, and food writer, was held during the first day of the Book Fest 2023; Chef Claude Tayag gave out prizes to winners during the question and answer segment on Philippine history and modern tales. (Carmel Roserg Deligos/davaotoday.com)
SUPPORTING ARTISTS. The Philippine Book Fest was also a platform for local illustrators, where they featured a range from handmade original artworks to even digital printed-out materials of local artists. (Carmel Roserg Deligos/davaotoday.com)
Carmel Roserg Deligos is a contributor of Davao Today
Related