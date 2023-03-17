Davao City tightens security for Parada Dabawenyo

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Over 4,000 personnel of the city’s Safety and Security Cluster will be stationed to various areas during the Parada Dabawenyo on Saturday, March 18.

Public Security and Safety Office head Angel Sumagaysay said the move is to ensure peace and order for spectators and visitors as the estimated crowd is from 25,000 to 50,000.

“I believe ang security nato to be deployed can really complement the expected number of crowd,” he said during Thursday’s I-Speak media forum.

[I believe the security (personnel) to be deployed can really complement the expected number of crowd.]

The security cluster is also preparing for the arrival of some high-profile guests including a ‘VVIP’ whom Sumagaysay refused to name. He shared they might add additional security.

Parada Dabawenyo event organizer Harold Quibete said around 10,000 to 15,000 people from 277 groups will be joining the parade, aside from the marching bands designated for each division.

“We are in a joint coordination with the Public Safety and Security Office and the City Tourism’s Office in the conduct of a safe and very secure Parada Dabawenyo 2023,” he said.

Starting at 10 PM Friday, 24 streets in downtown Davao will be closed for the parade and parking in these areas will not be allowed.

The City Transport and Traffic Management Office said they will be doing a clearing operation until 5 AM on March 18 before the start of the parade.

This year’s parade route will be similar from the previous years. It will start at Roxas Avenue to the streets of C.M Recto (Claveria), Bonifacio, Pelayo, and will end at San Pedro Street. (davaotoday.com)