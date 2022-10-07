FACT CHECK: Bangui Wind Farm in Ilocos Norte is not BBM’s project

Oct. 07, 2022

CLAIM: A certain Chino Echeverria Rosario IV wrote on Facebook last September 24 that the issue on the Bangui Wind Farm and Pres. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. is “finally settled” by United States Pres. Joe Biden.

Rosario said the wind farm “was PBBM’s project and the Ayala Corporation invested in that project and operated by the Northwind Power Development Corporation”. He added, “Rappler, ABSCBN, Vera Files, and other so called fact checkers are WRONG.”

Along with the user’s post was a quote card of Biden courtesy of Abante News.

“I was impressed with the work you did on windmills and a whole range of other things. You and I both think that’s the future; we can do a lot – We can do a lot together. I’m desperately interested in making sure we do,” Biden was quoted saying to Marcos during their meeting in New York City last September 22, which took place at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

RATING: FALSE

FACTS:

The Bangui Wind Power, the first wind farm in Southeast Asia, was spearheaded by the NorthWind Power Development Corporation — now owned by AC Energy Holdings of the Ayala Group — and funded by the Danish International Development Agency.

The project was based on a 1996 study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in the United States. NREL saw the potential of Ilocos Norte as a source of renewable energy through windmills.

Marcos Jr. only supported the project as governor of Ilocos Norte during the time the Bangui Wind Farm was being constructed in 2005. This and two other wind power plants in the region were not developed or even funded by Marcos Jr.

Meanwhile, the extent of Biden’s knowledge of the windmills in the Philippines is still unclear. His mention of it does not automatically invalidate the reports from legitimate news outfits.

This issue on Bangui windmills has been a recurring claim debunked many times.

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.
comments powered by Disqus

Related Posts

Headlines

The Work of a Master in Boy Hernani’s Images

FACT CHECK: Claim that Masagana 99 is a notable achievement during Martial Law needs context

Zambo Sibugay fisherfolk welcome fuel aid but…

Group welcomes court decision on case vs CPP-NPA

IP youth group slams NCIP chief for ‘questionable’ spending

Rights group hopes BBM-appointed CHR execs uphold commission’s ideals

FACT CHECK: Calling protesters arrested in New York as ‘Kakampinks’ is misleading

FACT CHECK: BBM’s claim that ICC can only act if a country has no ‘functioning judiciary’ needs context

LTFRB-10 exec warns: No ‘taripa,’ no new fare collection

REMEMBER, THE 21st OF SEPTEMBER

Related Posts

FACT CHECK: No, PH nationals are not included in Japan’s visa-free entry

FACT CHECK: No, PH nationals are not included in Japan’s visa-free entry

With floral floats and drum beating, Kadayawan ends with a bang

With floral floats and drum beating, Kadayawan ends with a bang

Davao’s Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan showcases IPs culture via dance narratives

Davao’s Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan showcases IPs culture via dance narratives

REVIEW: ‘Maid in Malacañang’ is made, manipulated, Marcosian

REVIEW: ‘Maid in Malacañang’ is made, manipulated, Marcosian

REVIEW: Katips as eye-opener

REVIEW: Katips as eye-opener