FACT CHECK: Bangui Wind Farm in Ilocos Norte is not BBM’s project

CLAIM: A certain Chino Echeverria Rosario IV wrote on Facebook last September 24 that the issue on the Bangui Wind Farm and Pres. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. is “finally settled” by United States Pres. Joe Biden.

Rosario said the wind farm “was PBBM’s project and the Ayala Corporation invested in that project and operated by the Northwind Power Development Corporation”. He added, “Rappler, ABSCBN, Vera Files, and other so called fact checkers are WRONG.”

Along with the user’s post was a quote card of Biden courtesy of Abante News.

“I was impressed with the work you did on windmills and a whole range of other things. You and I both think that’s the future; we can do a lot – We can do a lot together. I’m desperately interested in making sure we do,” Biden was quoted saying to Marcos during their meeting in New York City last September 22, which took place at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

RATING: FALSE

FACTS:

The Bangui Wind Power, the first wind farm in Southeast Asia, was spearheaded by the NorthWind Power Development Corporation — now owned by AC Energy Holdings of the Ayala Group — and funded by the Danish International Development Agency.

The project was based on a 1996 study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in the United States. NREL saw the potential of Ilocos Norte as a source of renewable energy through windmills.

Marcos Jr. only supported the project as governor of Ilocos Norte during the time the Bangui Wind Farm was being constructed in 2005. This and two other wind power plants in the region were not developed or even funded by Marcos Jr.

Meanwhile, the extent of Biden’s knowledge of the windmills in the Philippines is still unclear. His mention of it does not automatically invalidate the reports from legitimate news outfits.

This issue on Bangui windmills has been a recurring claim debunked many times.

