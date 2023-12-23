Nograles shoots down rumors of politicking in SMNI probe

Photo from Atty. Migs Nograles’ Facebook page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Margarita Nograles, the Davao-based representative of party-list Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA), refutes rumors she is running for city mayor as she played an active role in the probe and suspension of the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

Pro-Duterte bloggers, such as DT (Duterte Today) and Krizette Laureta Chu, have painted Nograles as an opportunist for taking on the network owned by Apollo Quiboloy, an ally of the Dutertes. DT implied in a post on December 6 that the congresswoman is questioning if she has plans to run for mayor, and this has drawn similar posts from other netizens.

Chu accused Nograles of disloyalty as the congresswoman was once an anchor for the SMNI news channel, and both SMNI and Dutertes have supported her party-list.

Nograles is the daughter of the late House Speaker Prospero Nograles, a former rival of the Dutertes. Both families have become allies when Duterte became president. Another Nograles child, Karlo, was appointed Cabinet Secretary by Duterte as chair of the Professional Regulatory Commission.

“Contrary to ‘chismis’ (rumors), I will not run for mayor of Davao, and I have no intention of engaging in politicking,” Nograles shot down this allegation in a statement on Sunday.

“Walang away, so bakit kayo gumagawa ng away?…Wag magpabudol. Wag makinig sa chismis,” Nograles added.

(There is no conflict, so why are you creating one? …Don’t be fooled. Stop listening to rumors.)

Nograles is a member of the House of Representatives committee on legislative franchises, which held an inquiry on SMNI for spreading disinformation and possible violation of its franchise rules.

It was her report on SMNI’s irregularities in its paperwork and violation of corporate law, and her recommendation that prompted the National Telecommunications Commission to suspend the network for 30 days.

Nograles also dispels claims by SMNI lawyers that the suspension of the network is a press freedom violation.

“If SMNI is genuinely championing press freedom, their first order of business should be to communicate the truth … If may lumabag sa batas at privilege na binigay sa kanila (If they have violated the laws and privilege given to them), then they should be accountable for that,” Nograles said.

The network came under scrutiny by Congress after two of the network’s anchors, self-proclaimed former NPA Jeffrey Celiz and Lorraine Badoy, red-tagged members of the House over the confidential funds issue, and Celiz alleged House Speaker Martin Romualdez of splurging 1.8 billion pesos in travel expenses this year, a claim that was exposed during the hearing as unfounded.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has also ordered the suspension of two SMNI programs — Gikan Sa Masa, Para sa Masa (From the Masses, for the Masses) and Laban Kasama ang Bayan (Fight With the People).

Gikan sa Masa Para sa Masa is a revived talk show with former President Rodrigo Duterte hosted by Quiboloy. The show is suspended because of the former president’s threats on ACT Teachers’ Party-list Rep. France Castro for her role in scrutinizing Vice President Sara Duterete’ use of confidential funds.

Celiz and Badoy’s Laban Kasama ang Bayan program finds them constantly red-tag Duterte critics or supporters of the Makabayan bloc.

The hosts have already faced legal reprimands for its programs, and now face a civil suit from the Makabayan bloc.

SMNI acquired a broadcasting franchise in 2005 under its original network name Kingdom of Jesus Christ and ACQ-KBN; at the same time also acquired a radio network. It launched its News Channel in 2016.

Duterte renewed the SMNI franchise in 2019 for 25 years to Swara Sug Media Corporation which manages the network. (davaotoday.com)