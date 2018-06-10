Don’t force media to become witness in anti-drug ops

MANILA,Philippines-The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines called for the repeal of section 21 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act which requires the presence of media as among three representatives in the inventory and documentation of confiscated drugs and paraphernalia in raids and apprehension.

The call was made during the NUJP’s 10th National Congress in Diliman, Quezon City on June 9.

NUJP said it should not be mandatory for the media to be witnesses in the government’s anti-drug operations.

“Reporters are frequently pressure to act as witnesses in order to have access or report on anti-drug operations,” NUJP said.

NUJP said that based on the current provisions of R.A 9165, media representatives have been asked to testify in criminal cases filed against drug lords and pushers.

NUJP said this puts journalist in greater risk as the become a party to operations against illegal drugs and in prosecution of criminal complaints.

The presence of media members “should be limited to coverage for journalism purposes” only. (davaotoday.com)