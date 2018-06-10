Don’t force media to become witness in anti-drug ops

Jun. 10, 2018

MANILA,Philippines-The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines called for the repeal of section 21 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act which requires the presence of media as among three representatives in the inventory and documentation of confiscated drugs and paraphernalia in raids and apprehension.

The call was made during the NUJP’s 10th National Congress in Diliman, Quezon City on June 9.

NUJP said it should not be mandatory for the media to be witnesses in the government’s anti-drug operations.

“Reporters are frequently pressure to act as witnesses in order to have access or report on anti-drug operations,” NUJP said.

NUJP said that based on the current provisions of R.A 9165, media representatives have been asked to testify in criminal cases filed against drug lords and pushers.

NUJP said this puts journalist in greater risk as the become a party to operations against illegal drugs and in prosecution of criminal complaints.

The presence of media members “should be limited to coverage for journalism purposes” only. (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

NCCC mall, call center owners charged with reckless imprudence

High military troops concentration in Talaingod assailed

Appointment not a promotion but a mission, Cardinal Tagle reminds newly ordained bishop

Youth partylist expects the worst in Duterte’s “radical change” pronouncement

Police: 2 alleged Maute ‘members’ nabbed at a Cagayan checkpoint

Alarm raised over Duterte’s “radical changes”

Gabriela laments killing of pregnant Ombud exec, slams ‘worsening’ impunity under Duterte’s watch

National data on solving riding in tandem killings not updated – PNP 11

Workers dismayed with NEDA’s P10K monthly living budget

Imported goods worth P35M seized by BOC in Mis. Or. port