DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The culture of the city’s 11 tribes will be among the new highlights of this year’s Pasko Fiesta celebration.

Orly Escarilla, head of the committee on holiday events, said one of the additional activities this year is the tribes’ display of cuisine.

The “Kan-anan sa Tribu” will be held at the Tribal Village in Magsaysay Park where life-size replicas of their traditional houses are currently on display.

The indigenous people’s village was put up for the Kadayawan Festival held last August.

Escarilla said the showcase and selling of different foods and delicacies of the tribes would be on December 15 to 30.

“This will give people the opportunity to taste the delicacies of the different tribes in Davao,” Escarila said in an interview.

This would also enable tribal groups to profit which they could use for the maintenance of the village, Escarilla added.

The city government has allotted a total of P13 million for this year’s Pasko Fiesta, slightly higher than last year’s budget. However, Escarilla said the said amount is still subject to City Mayor Sara Duterte’s approval.

He noted that the local chief executive wants to have more activities and prizes for various activities to encourage people to participate.

Apart from the events, the City Social Services and Development Office (CSSDO) also announced last week, that there would be three additional areas for the Pasko Fiesta sa Lumad.

CSSDO head Maria Luisa Bermudo said this is to bring services and conduct Christmas activities to more indigenous people especially in far-flung barangays.

Other new events include the “Kaon Dabaw” food fest at Palma Gil Street and others.

The Pasko Fiesta celebration will officially start on December 1. Mayor Duterte will lead the ceremonial lighting of the 40-foot Christmas tree at the Rizal Park. (davaotoday.com)