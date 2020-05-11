COVID-19 patient sneaks out of Davao facility

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A female Covid-19 patient has escaped from a quarantine facility as the city government has announced a search for this patient.

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio confirmed reports last Monday that this patient sneaked out last Saturday while under quarantine at Queensland Inn in Ecoland, a facility that volunteered its facility to handle mild positive patients.

Duterte said authorities have already checked the residence and the community, however, the patient is not there.

The city has identified the patient as Arani Hajiba, a resident of Barangay 23-C which was earlier put under community lockdown to pre-empt the spread of the virus due to the high number of positive cases.

“We continue to locate the woman who is a Covid positive are is currently missing,” she added.

Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC) chief, Dr. Leopoldo Vega also confirmed the report saying the patient is “asymptomatic but COVID positive.”

Duterte revealed in one of her daily talk at Davao City Disaster Radio that there are reports of patients attempting to escape quarantine facilities. Some factors as to why patients tend to leave are that they wanted to go back to their homes right away of they refused admission for treatment.

Duterte said authorities have now tightened security protocol in all Covid-19 facilities.

“We tightened our security so that this will not happen again,” she said.

Duterte also disclosed in her interview that one food delivery man is suspected to have Covid-19 after testing positive in a rapid test and is now waiting for its confirmatory test. (davaotoday.com)