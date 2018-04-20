CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — The father of Susan Guaynon who was injured and captured by the military during its operation against the New Peoples Army last Saturday, April 14, appealed for the release of his daughter who is 3 months pregnant.

In an interview, Elpidio Guaynon, 40, said he doubts his daughter, Susan, 21, had become an NPA fighter as alleged by the Phil. Armys 4th Infantry Division (4ID) which has confined Susan at the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital (CESH) in Barangay Patag, this city.

Susan had a head surgery where a slug stuck at her forehead was removed.

I have not seen her since we last saw each other last December. I want to know how shes doing, the elder Guaynon said in vernacular.

He said his daughter asked them to allow her to work as household help after she graduated from high school in 2015.

The Guaynons used to live in San Luis, Agusan del Sur before they moved to Barangay Can-ayan in Malaybalay, where the elder Guaynon was a native.

First Lieutenant Tere Ingente, spokesperson of the Armys 4th Infantry Division said Susan is out of danger.

He said Guaynon is due for an ultrasound test sometime this week.

In her affidavit, Guaynon was said to have admitted to being a member of the NPA, although the military has yet to release the affidavit to the media.

Our focus now is on her treatment, Ingente said, adding that per the doctors advice, and because of the trauma she went through, the military has not interviewed her yet.

She will have to undergo psychosocial therapy first to process her traumatic experience, Ingente said.

The 8th Infantry Battalion (8IB) encountered with an NPA unit in Sitio Ulayanon, Barangay Kalabugao in Impasugong, Bukidnon, on Saturday, April 14 when they seized Susan.

According to the information the 4ID posted on social media, Guaynon belonged to the Headquarters Force NEO Compaq of North Central Mindanao Regional Committee, the unit tasked with major tactical offensives of the NPA in Bukidnon and Misamis Oriental. (davaotoday.com)