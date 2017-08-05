











DAVAO CITY, Philippines – In a bid to raise awareness and promote breastfeeding, about 200 moms gathered at the CAP Auditorium Art Center here and simultaneously breastfeed their babies for one whole minute.

Gemmalyn Jan S. Calo of HAKAB NA (Latch On)-Davao said in an interview the number of participants from the region this year is by far the biggest since it started in 2013.

Dubbed as “Hakab Na! 2017”, the annual gathering of breastfeeding mothers in key areas all over the country, highlights the “Big Latch On”, a global activity wherein mothers simultaneously breastfeed their babies at exactly 10:30 a.m.

The event aims to promote health and economic benefits of breastfeeding, raise awareness and normalize breastfeeding and the importance of providing breastfeeding mothers proper support.

“Breastfeeding is important aside from the fact that it makes the baby healthy and not sickly, mothers too gain benefit from it,” Calo said.

Calo said they issues such as breastfeeding in public still arises due to lack of public awareness.

“Currently, breastfeeding in public still gains a lot of criticisms. Now, we want to let them know that breastfeeding in public is not prohibited or a thing to be criticized,” she added.

Apart from the simultaneous breastfeeding, the event was also composed of different interactive activities including informative talks, games, raffles and others.

Hakab Na! is in line with the National Breastfeeding Awareness Month celebrated in the month of August stated under Republic Act 10028 or the Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act of 2009. This year’s event is the fifth edition organized by the 179,000-member online support group, Breastfeeding Pinays. (davaotoday.com)