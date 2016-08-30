CHO: 3 year-old boy died due to severe bleeding, head injuries

DAVAO CITY — The City Health Office revealed that the 3-year old boy who died here last week died of severe bleeding and head injuries.

Based on the autopsy conducted by Dr. Danilo P. Ledesma, CHO medico-legal officer on Friday, August 26, the boy suffered severe hemorrhage secondary to head injuries.

Three-year old Kean Gabriel Agustin died on August 24 after allegedly being maltreated by his stepfather, Sonny Boy Mendoza, 22.

“There was severe bleeding inside the boy’s head,” Ledesma told the City Information Office (CIO). “It was definitely the cause of his death.”

Police investigation showed Mendoza forced the boy inside a sack and placed him on top of a shelf inside their room. The police said Mendoza’s two other children reported that he intentionally let the sack with the boy inside fall the bamboo floor several times until the child passed out. The police said the boy pleaded, but was ignored, even by his mother, Grace Agustin.

The suspect claimed he was just trying to discipline Kean for being mischievous.

The police said the boy was brought to the health center before he was rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center where he was declared dead on arrival.

Talomo Police Station chief Supt. Grecel Sagpang said a murder case has been filed against Mendoza, while the boy’s mother is facing parricide before the City Prosecution Office.

On Friday, August 26, City Mayor Sara Duterte visited the wake of the boy and vowed to file charges against the suspects.(davaotoday.com)