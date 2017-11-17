DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A media watchdog is set to launch here a book tackling the safety of journalists in various countries including the Philippines, on Saturday, November 13

Zea Capistrano, vice-chair of the National Union of Journalist of the Philippines –Davao City Chapter said the book “Defending Journalists” is a deliverable report of the project that promotes the UN Plan of Action on Safety of Journalists on the issue of impunity.

She said the international publication aimed to document and share international best practices and safety mechanisms.

NUJP along with the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication (AIJC) will be launching the book in the President Rodrigo Duterte’s hometown, Capistrano said.

She added that the publisher of the book is International Media Support.

The book was written by 12 authors and is a comparative analysis of practices in seven countries namely: Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Philippines, Indonesia, Iraq and Colombia where journalists from these countries were found to be subjects to wide-range of attacks and interference, violent assaults from terrorists, armed groups and powerful individuals including government officials.

Over the last decade, 827 journalists were killed based on the UNESCO Director-General, showing the safety of journalists and danger of impunity.

In the Philippines, NUJP recorded a total of 178 journalists killed since 1986, five of it was tallied under the Duterte administration, making Philippines as one of the most dangerous countries for the media.

The book launching will be graced by authors Ranga Kalansooriya of International Media Support, and Jane Worthington of International Federation of Journalists.

This will be held at Pinnacle Hotel from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The book will be distributed to the media for free.