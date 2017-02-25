IN PHOTOS | New Bangsamoro Transition Commission launched in Davao City 

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of Muslims from all over Mindanao gathered at a hotel here to witness the launching of the newly reconstituted Bangsamoro Transition Commission, the group tasked to craft the Bangsamoro Basic Law on Friday, Feb. 24.
In attendance is President Rodrigo Duterte, who revives the BTC through his Executive Order no. 8, and expands the number from 15 to 21 members for a more “inclusive” commission. In the new BTC, 10 are nominated by government and 11, including the chairperson, are nominated by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.
During the Presidential campaign, Duterte made “correcting the historical injustices committed to the Moro people” one of his promises.
The Bangsamoro Basic Law, which failed to pass Congress last year. The BBL is the basis for the creation of a new Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, to replace the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao.
The new BTC will be headed by Moro Islamic Liberation Front chairman Ghazali Jafar. With him are Atty. Jose Lorena, Atty. Maisara Dandamun Latiph, former BTC chairperson Mohagher Iqbal, Abdulrauf Macacua, Ibrahim Ali. Atty, Hussin Amin, Samica Gutoc, Datu Mussolini Lidasan, Haron Abas, Raissa Jajurie, Said Shiek, Dr. Susana Anayatin, Romeo Saliga, Hatimil Hassan, Hussein Muñoz, Melanio Ulama, Gafur Kanain, Atty. Firdausi Ismail Abbas, Atty. Omar Yaser Sema, and Ammal Solaiman.
INSPECTION. Members of the Presidential Security Group frisk the attendees of the Launch of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission before entering the venue on Friday, Feb. 24. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
CONVERGING. Muslim leaders walk to the venue during the launching of the new Bangsamoro Transition Commission in a hotel here in Davao City on Friday, Feb. 24. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
NEW COMMISSION. Members of the new Bangsamoro Transition Commission stand onstage during the launching of the new BTC in a hotel in Davao City on Friday, Feb. 24. President Duterte, through Executive Order No. 8, expands the BTC’s number from 15 to 21 for a “more inclusive” commission.
BEST CHANCE. Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Sec. Jesus Dureza, in a speech during the launch of the new Bangsamoro Transition Commission in a hotel in Davao City on Friday, Feb. 24, said President Rodrigo Duterte, hailed as the first Mindanaoan president, is the island’s “best chance” at achieving peace in Mindanao. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
NEW BTC CHAIR. New Bangsamoro Transition Commission chairperson Ghazali Jaafar in an interview with the media during the launching of the new Bangsamoro Transition Commission on Friday, Fen. 24 in a hotel in Davao City. Jaafar replaced Mohagher Iqbal, who will still be serving as one of the members of the new BTC. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
President Rodrigo Duterte, along with Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza and GPH implementing panel chair Irene Santiago join the members of the expanded Bangsamoro Transition Commission for photo opportunity during the launching of the new BTC in Waterfront Insular Hotel in Davao City on Friday, Feb. 24. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
(Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)