IN PHOTOS | New Bangsamoro Transition Commission launched in Davao City 

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of Muslims from all over Mindanao gathered at a hotel here to witness the launching of the newly reconstituted Bangsamoro Transition Commission, the group tasked to craft the Bangsamoro Basic Law on Friday, Feb. 24.

In attendance ​is President Rodrigo Duterte, who revive​s the BTC through his Executive Order no. 8, ​and expands the number from 15 to 21 members for a more “inclusive” commission. In the new BTC, 10 are nominated by government and 11, including the chairperson, are nominated by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

During the Presidential campaign, Duterte made “correcting the historical injustices committed to the Moro people” one of his promises.

The Bangsamoro Basic Law, which failed to pass ​C ongress last year . The BBL is the basis for the creation of a new Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, to replace the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao.