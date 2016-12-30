march-intro-earl

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.

On Dec. 26, thousands of people join the celebration to witness cultural presentations, formations of New Peoples Army, and messages from local leaders and visitors.

The ceremony started with the marching of the First Pulang Bagani Battalion of the NPA in Southern Mindanao.

Arms of the NPA troops were then checked on a showcase of a tactical inspection headed by National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant Porferio Tuna and NPA commander, Ka Yancy.

After the presentation of the NPA troops, the delegation proceed to the gym of Barangay Lumiad to continue with cultural presentation.

The national peace caravan is not only held in Davao City but also in different parts of Mindanao, Visayas and Luzon.

In Caraga region, peace rallies were held in seven areas: San Luis, Agusan Sur; Barangay Anomar, Surigao City; Bunawan, Agusan Sur; Bacuag, Surigao Del Norte; Anticala, Butuan City; Cayale, Tago Surigao Sur , and Boringon Marihatag Surigao Sur;

Activities are also held in Tulunan, South Cotabato, Zamboanga, and Misamis Oriental. (davaotoday.com)
