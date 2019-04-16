IN PHOTOS: The day they bury Datu Kaylo, a good leader

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Kin, together with Lumad youths and friends paid their final respects to Datu Kaylo Bontulan, council member of Salugpungan Ta Tanu Igkanogon, before his remains, was laid to rest at the Wireless Public Cemetery at Madapo Hills, Davao City on Tuesday, April 16.

Datu Kaylo offered the final sacrifice of his life with his people displaced by the relentless militarization in the countryside, fueled by the enduring imposition of martial law in Mindanao. On that fateful day of April 7, in the midst of aerial bombardments by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Kitaotao, Bukidnon, Datu Kaylo offered his life and blood to his bleeding people.

During his lifetime, Datu Kaylo was no ordinary person, though known as a soft-spoken and down-to-earth leader. He was the deputy secretary-general of PASAKA Lumad Confederation of Lumad Organizations in Southern Mindanao Region, and an officer of the national minority group Katribu.

Datu Kaylo, was born and raised in the hinterlands of Talaingod, Davao del Norte. His family was among hundreds of displaced Lumad families at the height of intensive military operations in the area, five years ago.

According to PASAKA, the remains of Datu Kaylo could not be buried in Talaingod due to the continuing threat against his family members.

The life and works of Datu Kaylo’s was also reminisced during the Luksang Parangal (tribute) held at the UCCP Haran Bishop’s Compound on Monday.

Several individuals and groups had expressed their grief to the passing of a well-respected young Manobo leader.