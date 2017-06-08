MARAWI CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology found a woman inmate Thursday morning just outside the comfort room of the Bureau of Fire Protection located at the Marawi Provincial Capitol.

Jail Inspector Ali Macatanong of the Marawi City Jail said they found Regine Permundo, 27, an inmate who is facing criminal charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Anti-Drug Law, around 10:30 am.

“We parked outside the comfort room and we saw her come out,” Macatanong told Davao Today in an interview.

Macatanong said Permundo did not resist arrest and even told them that she is planning to surrender to authorities.

He said Permundo arrived at the compound on May 30, around 4pm and joined other evacuees housed inside the provincial capitol.

Macatanong said they brought Permundo to the capitol to inform the crisis management committee that they arrested an inmate.

Permundo is the first woman out of the six women inmates in the two jails here who were freed by members of the Maute during their attack. She is also the only woman of the total 6 inmates who is now in the custody of BJMP.

Macatanong said Permundo will be brought to Iligan City Jail where the other inmates were brought for temporary detention.

Macatanong said on the evening of May 23 alleged members of the Maute group attacked the Marawi City Jail and the Malabang District Jail and freed 107 inmates.

Macatanong said there are 68 inmates from the Marawi City Jail and 39 inmates from the Malabang District Jail.

“They disarmed us and all of us were asked to take our clothes off and go outside, after that they forcibly opened the prison gates and freed all inmates,” he said.

He said the Maute took five vehicles from the BJMP including his own Montero sports car, the BJMP van, a Revo sports car owned by the warden of the Malabang District Jail and two motorcycles.

Jail Senior Superintendent Mamerto P. Delloro, Jr, regional director of BJMP Regional Office in the Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao called on the other inmates to surrender to authorities.

“We will give them good conduct time allowance to lessen their sentence,” he said.

“Sumuko na lang sila para hindi madagdagan yung kaso nila,” he added.

Delloro said inmates may go to PNP stations and detachments should they wish to surrender. (davaotoday.com)