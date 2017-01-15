DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The Presidential Communication Office launched the first-leg of a series of roadshow on the Information Education Communication Campaign as President Rodrigo Duterte’s took the chairmanship for the 2017 Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Presidential Communications chief, Secretary Ruperto Martin M. Andanar highlighted four significant programs which he called as the milestones of the Duterte administration. These are the ASEAN Summit, Task Force on Media Security, Freedom of Information, and the use of Social Media for National Disasters.

“Kaya naman malaking karangalan po para sa akin, ng aming tanggapan — ang Presidential Communications Office, ay nabigyan ng mahalagang tungkulin para sa paghahanda at pagsasagawa ng ASEAN 2017 (It is a privilege for us, the PCO to accept the responsibility to prepare and organize the ASEAN 2017),” Andanar said.

Andanar also acknowledged the creation of a task force on media security “to ensure the protection of media against threats, harassment, violence in their performance of their duties,” pointing out that the Duterte administration respects the freedom of expression and of the press.

“The right for information to the public and in regards to media people as partners as to the pursuit of truth, responsible and accurate information, accountability and transparency,” he said.

Andanar added that 131 government agencies complied with FOI manuals and 15 agencies have already put up mechanisms for online access of information that the public could request. It can be recalled that Duterte signed the executive order on Freedom of Information last July 23 to give easy access of information from different government agencies.

Andanar said the present administration was at the forefront of using social media platforms to hasten the sharing of information.

“President Duterte won not because of mainstream media but the help of social media,” he said.

He added that the administration is planning to use social media in its disaster preparedness and awareness campaign.

“Kaya naman ay ine-extend po natin ang case study ng matagumpay na paggamit ng social media sa kampanyahan sa paggamit po nito pagdating sa disaster preparedness.”

Saturday’s event gathered more than 300 attendees from different government agencies and various media outfits including PCOO officials and representatives of its bureaus.