Be warned: Davao police to arrest protesters in line with ML declaration

May. 26, 2017

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine National Police in Davao region (PRO-11) said the right to form a public assembly such as protests or rallies against the government will be curtailed with the declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao by President Rodrigo Duterte.

With such declaration, PRO-11 said leaders and organizers of groups that will stage protests or rallies will be arrested if caught making the public nuisance.

The statement is part of the “do’s and don’ts” that PRO-11 released on Friday.

“The writ of habeas corpus will be suspended especially to the violations relative to rebellion or terrorism or in aid of rebellion or terrorism,” the PRO-11 said in a statement.

The people of Davao region was also reminded by law enforcement authorities that the Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR) is also suspended in the region.

The public, the statement added, are also discouraged from engaging more on travelling to avoid hassle on their part due to heavy traffic that will be encountered in all the checkpoints conducted by the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“However, all police units are advised to strictly observe human rights in operations and should be in accordance with the standard police operational procedure,” the PRO-11 added.

The command said that they are now coordinating with its counterpart in the AFP in all their operations. (davaotoday.com)
  • Edwin Subijano

    Fuck Duterte !!!

  • jiborat

    Hahahaha bleh!! 😛😛😛😛

  • JLS

    Fair enough, it won’t effect decent people, but it will offend shit disturbers.

  • JLS

    Question? Are you gay and have a thing for old men?

comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Gov’t wants Reds to stop offensive attacks, proposes to suspend 5th round of peace talks

Reds join gov’t in fighting Maute, ASG

AFP to exercise r​ight to censure

AFP confirms foreign terrorists in Marawi

Army spox: We don’t bomb but implement ‘surgical airstrikes’ in Marawi

MILF asks govt to ensure ceasefire mechanism work amidst ML

Maute threatens to behead priest

‘Anybody who disrupts peace will be subjected to Martial Law procedures’

NDFP says Martial Law will impact ongoing GRP-NDFP peace talks

Davao traffic enforcers to arrest ‘distracted drivers’ sans RA 10913