China donates P15M for Marawi relief ops, rehab

Jun. 28, 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte witnesses the hand over of check by Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua to Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo at the Music Room in Malacañan Palace on June 27, 2017. The check from the Chinese government amounting to P15-million is intended for the rehabilitation of Marawi City. (TOTO LOZANO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Government of the People’s Republic of China donated P15 million to aid the relief operations and rehabilitation of Marawi.
Chinese Ambassador, Zhao Jinhua presented to President Rodrigo Duterte the P15 million check donation that will augment the resources of the Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Malacañang Tuesday.
As of June 26, DSWD had already spent around P85.53 million worth of assistance to the affected families, including food packs, hygiene kits, kitchen utensils and tents among others.
Meanwhile, the DOH had spent P52.03 million for health services, including medical check-ups, immunizations, medicines, mental and psychosocial services as well as food and water.
According to the ARMM Crisis Management Committee, total number of evacuees as of June 26 is 211,881, where 8,325 are staying in various evacuation centers and 203,556 are considered house-based evacuees.
China has also donated $600,00 or P30,211,800 million to the local government of Davao city last February. The donation was alloted for the construction of school facilities and water servicing facility.(davaotoday.com)
