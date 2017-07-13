City closes bar for selling liquor to minors

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Davao City Business Bureau ordered the closure of the bar that was recently fined for selling liquors to minors since it also lacked a license to operate.

Art’s Venue bar was earlier ordered to pay a fine of P3,000 for violating the law that prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors. However, Atty. Marissa Marasigan Torrentera, officer-in-charge of the Business Bureau, said the bar, was operating without business permit, which is a violation of the city’s Revenue Code.

In a dispatch from the City Information Office on Thursday, Vices Regulatory Unit chief Voltaire Engracia said that despite its closure, the bar needs to pay the P3,000 fine “as it was the first time the establishment was caught violating Ordinance No. 064-02 or the Ordinance Prohibiting the selling or allowing minors to purchase alcoholic beverages.”

In so doing, the bar also violated Section 7 of the Davao City Ordinance No. 0292-06 or the Children’s Welfare Code.

The bar was caught selling alcoholic drinks to minors after a mother posted on Facebook a photo of her child.

VRU also warned the bar owner that it faced a possible legal action if it failed to comply with the fine within three days.

“Failure to do so will mean the filing of appropriate charges in court,” Engracia said. (davaotoday.com)