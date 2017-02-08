Davao City on heightened alert after Duterte ends talks with Reds

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Public Safety and Security Coordinating Council of Davao said the military and police will be taking active measures against elements “that seek havoc within the city.”

Ret. Gen. Benito de Leon, PSSCC chief, assured that terrorist threats “cannot come in the city.”

“Sa labas pa lang, nakikita na, nababantayan. (From outside the city they will be monitored),” De Leon said. “There will be more probing patrols, groups will be searched and patrolled.”

He said that the city will have more aggressive patrolling of police and military, and to have more aggressive checkpoints and inspections on the three exit points of Davao.

This announcement came after the recent pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte of ending their ceasefire declaration against the New People’s Army. On Saturday, Duterte announced to end talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines and a day after, he declared the communist as terrorist group.

Brig. General Gilbert Gapay, commander of anti-terrorist unit Task Force Haribon, said that even during ceasefire, they have monitored “movements” of NPA forces.

“They continue to do this, consolidating of forces, atrocities,” Gapay said.

“So if they did these during ceasefire, what more if the ceasefire from both sides were lifted,” Gapay added.

The military officer said that the city, and the region as a whole stays as a threat to NPA.

“Yes, [they] remain threat to the city,” Gapay said. “We are anticipating the effect of this.”

