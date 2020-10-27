Davao students skipping classes worries teachers, officials

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – City and school officials here are facing a debacle on how to monitor students who are not attending their online or modular class.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte aired this concern after getting reports of minors she described as “senior high looking and college” youth seen roaming around the city during class hours, some even apprehended by authorities for violating health protocols. She did not divulge the number of students caught by authorities.

“I am calling out the Department of Education. Make a way for them to stay at home and don’t just depend on the city government. Please make a system to check that they are in their homes” the mayor aired her appeal to the regional DepEd office on her program at DXDR Disaster Radio on Monday.

The DepEd had rolled out a modular and online learning program for this school year that started late in October as it adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic, but this has raised concerns from parents on its viability.

DepEd Region 11 spokesperson Genelito Atillo, assured Duterte that they are looking into this matter after receiving reports from teachers that class participation online have decreased.

“We understand the concern of Mayor Sara regarding this matter, in fact, before this, we have already instructed our teachers and the schools to come up with an effective mechanism that monitors the learning of our students,” he said.

DepEd Region 11 had released a memorandum last October 24 instructing all schools division superintendents, supervisors in all levels, cluster heads, and teachers “to establish a mechanism that will strategically and randomly monitor the attendance of learners to ensure that they are at home doing their expected tasks”.

The memorandum also advised establishing community help desks to assist parents and guardians in monitoring students.

Atillo said that with the new set up of learning, parents should also develop a mechanism not just to monitor students but to help the teachers to make the students involved in the new learning setup.

But the matter of monitoring students is not easily done, says one teacher from Daniel Aguinaldo National High School who requested anonymity.

“Not all my students have enough load (for their phones), others don’t even have a cellular phone to begin with. When we try to contact them, some are out of reach. We try to connect with the parents but we don’t have all their contact numbers,” she said.

Another challenging aspect is that teachers can only meet the parents once every two weeks when they distribute or receive the learning modules.

This teachers sees other factors that may have contribute to less motivation for students in learning. “There seems to be no quality learning or focus because the students are forced to meet the deadlines, plus other factors like the environment at home,” she said.

Parents have earlier expressed difficulty of online and modular schooling with the lack of gadgets and finance to sustain this learning, and other factors such as economic and household concerns.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers have aired their request to DepEd and national government to provide teachers with subsidy and gadgets for the online schooling system. (davaotoday.com)