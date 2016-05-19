Davaoeños opinion vary on Duterte’s pro-death penalty

By May Anne Love Deseo

DAVAO CITY – They may be supportive of their city mayor but residents here do not share the same opinion when it comes to death penalty that President-elect Rodrigo Duterte said he will restore.

As a solution to fight crime in the first six months of his presidency, Duterte has explained in previous news conferences, that he will urge Congress to restore the death penalty by hanging.

Fr. Rolando Mandreza, school chaplain of an archdiocesan educational institution in the city said that “when it comes to speaking the minds of the church, he is against the death penalty”.

Aside from the basis on the Bible, Mandreza said he believes in “giving hope even to the most sinful man.”

“Death penalty is simply just an easy way to stop crime. It’s the easiest way, but we don’t give them hope,” Mandreza said. He added that the death penalty will interfere with the will of God, and likewise poses the query of how moral life is enhanced.

Instead, Mandreza recommended that law enforcement should be strengthened “as this is the government’s job to take control of the wayward people.”

Educator Kim Andagan believes that in death penalty, “morality is not an issue, rather has something to do with social structure.”

“Ang problema man gud diri sa atoa, sobra na ka-abusado (The problem with us here is, it’s become very abusive),” he said, adding that the death penalty is a need, “dili man gyud ta mokat-on kung dili ta bunalan (we won’t learn unless we’re hit).”

Raff Rendell Armedilla, 20, recalled the adage “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth,” saying that he is in favor of the death penalty “if it justifies the act committed by the violator, likewise, this will develop fear and will later develop into discipline in society”.

A resident of Southvilla Ma-a, 23-year old Arvin Lalaguna said he is “totally fine” with Duterte wanting to restore the death penalty.

“Karun man gud ang mga pinoy unconsciously wala na naga-pity sa mga biktima sa murder, rape, etc. (Nowadays, Filipinos unconsciously no longer pity the victims of murder, rape, etc). Unless [he or she is a] close relative or celebrity.”

He added that it is about time for it to be implemented, however, it is important for the justice system of the Philippines to be straightened out first.

In 2000, the Commission on Human Rights said it opposed the enactment of any law re-imposing the death penalty law in the Philippines “on the ground that it offends the dignity of human person and human rights”.

Curfew for minors welcomed

Also, Duterte said he plans to apply to the whole country the curfew for minors, and to make the parents accountable.

Donar Cano, 20 and a resident of Toril, Davao City agreed with the notion that presumptive president Duterte will order the arrest of parents whose children are found unaccompanied roaming the streets after 10:00 p.m.

“Ang iyaha lang punto is ang safety sa mga batan-on, Unsa’y buhaton sa mga minor de edad sa gabiing dako maski wala pa’y igong trabaho ug mga buluhaton gawas sa balay (His point is the safety of the youngsters. What will the minors do so late at night even if they don’t have work and other responsibilities outside of the house?),” Donar said.

However, Donar said some parents can not control their children because of modernization.

Roman Balansag, 52, a father of three, two of which are minors ages 12 and 17 said he strongly agrees with Duterte saying “it is the responsibility of parents to watch over their children, especially now that a lot of minors engage in drinking sessions and the use of illegal drugs which usually take place late at night”.

Call parents’ attention

Kaugmaon’s executive director, Florie Tacang thinks that it is appropriate to call the attention of the parents and help them perform their parental responsibilities toward their children by letting them attend parenting orientation courses, likewise to know why children stay out during curfew hours.

If Duterte really plans to carry out the order, she said she recommends that rescued children during curfew hours ”

undergo processing and counseling sessions so that they will refrain from staying outside their homes”.

She said she has high hopes that the welfare of the children will be part of the priority programs of the new administration.

“There are so many protection mechanisms already available, what is needed it to fully implement these and provide appropriate budget,” she said. The new administration, she hopes will provide a different environment for children where children can fully enjoy their rights to survival, protection, participation and development. (davaotoday.com)