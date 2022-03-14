CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — Deputy House Speaker and Cagayan de Oro Second District Representative Rufus Rodriguez has announced Sunday, March 13, that his political party declared support for Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, for the presidential and vice-presidential races, respectively.

Rodriguez made the announcement during the 10th national convention of the Centrist Democratic Party (CDP) held in Barangay Nazareth, attended by members and officials in person and through Zoom video platform.

Attending the convention were delegates from Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Cebu city and province, Makati, Baguio, Caloocan, Manila, and members form Eastern Visayas and Southern Leyte.

On why the party chose Robredo, the legislator said the incumbent vice president is both a lawyer and economist, and as such, she is “fully qualified” to run the country.

“Our country needs somebody like Leni Robredo who is going to work for moral recovery, our economic recovery and good governance of our country,” Rodriguez said, adding, “this decision is for our children and our children’s children. Let us not commit the mistake of electing others who have no track record of public service to our country, track record of being honest and with integrity and that is with Leni Robredo.”

Rodriguez added that Robredo also has a proven track record in public service, adding he was able to witness Robredo’s work ethic firsthand when they were both members of the 16th Congress.

“Leni was present in our session and committee hearings and she always came prepared. In the House she worked hard for three years. She ran for VP in 2016 and win the vice presidency,” he said.

The congressman said when Robredo became vice president, she immediately went to work to help the marginalized sectors through her Ahon Laylayan Koalisyon, the vice president’s anti-poverty program.

“The meager budget of the vice president was used to be able to go to our countryside and help the indigenous peoples, farmers, fisherfolk, the women, and the youth, so there will be alleviation of poverty in the countryside,” he added.

He said the CDP is also supporting Duterte-Caprio for the strides she made as both vice mayor and mayor of Davao.

Rodriguez said the CDP has 21,000-strong card-carrying members whose families are willing to support Robredo’s and Duterte-Carpio’s candidacies.

The CDP has also listed 12 senatorial candidates which is yet to be announced. (davaotoday.com)