Duterte is popular in Marawi, councilor says

Jun. 26, 2017

FRESH FROM MARAWI. Philippine Councilors League National Chairman and Davao City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang says the people of Marawi chanted President Rodrigo Duterte’s name when they visited the embattled city on Saturday, June 24. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, who is also national chairman of the Philippine Councilors League said President Rodrigo Duterte continues to enjoy popularity in the Marawi City.

During his visit to Marawi, Dayanghirang claimed that people were chanting the president’s name in city, the stage of what is now more than a month of fighting between government forces and the Maute-ISIS terror group.

Dayanghirang said the residents seemed supportive of the Martial Law declaration.

“The timing of declaration of martial law is timely, beneficial. They are saying that if it was a little bit delayed let’s say two or three years. The problem may be a huge problem that may spread not only to Cagayan de Oro and Iligan City but even the big cities of the Philippines. They are saying that what the president did was correct. That at least at this early, the Maute and the Isis were initially destroyed,” he said.

Dayanghirang said he observed the morale of the soldiers to be high.

“I’ve talked to the military soldiers, the morale is high. From Malabang and ordinary soldiers in Marawi. I talked to the ordinary soldiers and they are very happy of the concern and commitment of the president,” he said.

With Dayanghirang were several Muslim councilors from all over the island.

Dayanghirang and his group were in Marawi for only two to three hours.(davaotoday.com)
