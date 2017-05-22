Duterte off to Russia for 4-day state visit

May. 22, 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte is toured at the Russian Guided Missile Cruiser”Varyag” docked at Pier 15 of the Port of Manila on April 21, 2017 for a 4-day goodwill visit to the Philippines. Also in the photo are Philippine Navy Commander Vice Admiral Ronald Mercado and Varyag Commanding Officer Captain Alexsei Ulyanenko. (Toto Lozano/Presidential Photo)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte left for Russia on Monday afternoon, May 22 for a four-day state visit in said country.

In his departure message delivered at the Davao International Airport, Duterte described as “a landmark visit” his official trip to Russia as the same is the product of previous meetings with top Russian leaders, among them President Vladimir Putin during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation in Peru in November last year.

The visit, Duterte added, will underscore the independent foreign policy of the Philippine and broaden the horizon of the country’s friendship and cooperation with Russia.

“In my discussions with President Putin during the APEC, we agreed to boost our bilateral relations,” he said, adding that there is much room to develop the mutual cooperation of Philippines and Russia and many opportunities that need to be explored.

“Now, we can work together,” Duterte said, saying that his administration will give importance to the relationship of Philippines and Russia.

His administration, he added, will not only push for pragmatic political collaboration, but also increased economic cooperation and enhance people to people exchanges.

“We will discuss ways of charting future relations and exchange views on regional issues and determine how to advance out shared interests,” he said.

The President added that his delegation will also meet with business leaders in Russia with the emphasis on sustaining the country’s economic growth.

“We will seek responsible economic partners to become new allies in development,” he said.

Duterte will also meet the estimated 5,000 Filipinos in Moscow during the official visit.

“I will also meet with the Filipino community in Moscow and thank them for their contributions to nation building,” he said.

President Duterte also hoped that the official visit will lead to a robust, comprehensive and mutually beneficial Philippine – Russia partnership. (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Research group tells Duterte admin of clearer and stronger basis to reject aid from US

UM Davao topped 2017 LET exam for HS

Church group bats for free HIV screening for public

Reds tell Lorenzana: No peace without ‘drastic change’ of status quo

Solon hits Ombud’s charges vs DAR chief

Duterte: I believe in Cimatu

Duterte wants Sison back home

DENR chief urged to close mining firm in Palawan

5 killed, 65 arrested in Davao’s ‘one-time, big-time’ anti-drug ops

MARBAI triumph an assertion of social justice – KMP