DAVAO CITY — Eleanor Roa Duterte elder sister of President Rodrigo Duterte said she would press charges against the alleged former Davao Death Squad (DDS) member Edgar Matobato who drag her sister Jocelyn Duterte and the President into the alleged DDS killings in the city.

Eleanor, 74, who lives at the Duterte’s ancestral house here said that she has not talked to her lawyer yet, but said that she will pursue charges.

During the Senate hearing on the extrajudicial killings in the government antidrug war, on Thursday, September 15, Matobato claimed he was a member of the DDS here and one of the henchmen tasked by the former mayor, now President Duterte, to chop the body of Jocelyn’s boyfriend who he said was a dance instructor.

In an interview with a radio station here, Jocelyn denied Matobato’s allegations.

Eleanor said that Matobato and his accomplices are just using President Duterte as cottage industry “they are accusing him in issues since 1988.”

“Ang tinitira niya ngayon ay ang pamilya,nagkamali siya, dapat tirahin niya yung politiko dahil hindi kami politiko (He should go after the politicians, Jocelyn and I are not politicians),” she said.

“He will have to face me. I will see what I can do,” she added.

But during the interview outside their house, Eleanor later appealed to Matobato to tell the truth.

Plans to impeach 3 gov’t officials

Aside from filing a case against Matobato, Eleanor said that she might start collecting signatures to impeach three government officials which she didn’t name. She said these officials are attacking them “without a reason”.

Eleanor added that she will also escort them in the New Bilibid Prison.

“I will just forgive them when they are already inside the prison since this is not a question of right and wrong. They have no souls already, two of them don’t have souls, actually they are walking dead already,” she said.

Eleanor also called Senator Leila De Lima “a liar”. De Lima is the chairman of the Senate Committee of Justice and Human Rights leading the probe.

“Now De Lima has gotten into the point of lying because she is scared,” Eleanor said pertaining to the allegations of the Senator’s involvement in drug trades in the New Bilibid Prisons.

US involvement

As worker for 38 years in United States of America (USA), Eleanor also said that she believes that the US the attacks against the President.

“I believe US is behind all these because they are still there, they are now desperate,” she said. (davaotoday.com)