ROME, Italy – On the eve of the third round of the peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, human rights advocates are lamenting that almost 400 political prisoners in the Philippines remain in jail even with President Rodrigo Duterte’s earlier promise to free them.

But even so, families of the political prisoners are also expressing their support for the resumption of the peace negotiations especially that after years of peace negotiations, social and economic reforms will now be tackled.

Gloria Almonte, a wife of a political prisoner and deputy secretary general of Hustisya (Victims United for Justice) said they remain optimistic this year that a positive outcome of the talks will be achieved.

Almonte joined other members of progressive groups in a protest rally at the Mendiola bridge in the country’s capital, Manila to call for the release of political prisoners. She was arrested together with her husband, Dionisio Almonte in 2014.

“We remain optimistic this 2017, yet we will not stop demanding to the Duterte administration to release all political prisoners, not only to urge him to fulfill his promise, but to remind him that it is right and just, and is a significant move towards achieving a just and lasting peace,” She said the discussion on social and economic issues will include the issues which their families and relatives fought for.

“Our families and relatives, who are peasant and trade union organizers, youth activists and rights defenders, fought for the rights of the people for land, jobs, justice and national sovereignty. They became political prisoners because the State used repression against them,” Almonte said.

392 political prisoners

Human rights group Karapatan said 392 political prisoners who are detained in relation to communist rebellion remain in various jail facilities.

Jigs Clamor, Karapatan secretary general said 30 of them are elderly, 34 are women, and 122 are ailing.

“During the first round of peace talks, the GRP already indicated its commitment to release political prisoners. But the third round of talks is opening with hundreds of political prisoners still in jail,” Clamor said in a statement Wednesday.

Clamor said “as a matter of justice and commitment,” the prisoners should be released immediately.

Almonte added that President Rodrigo Duterte “should be reminded that he will be no different from the previous regimes in denying freedom and justice for the political prisoners should they not release them.”

“There is already no acceptable reason of keeping them in jail, much more while the people’s demand for better living conditions and an economy that responds to the needs of the people are discussed on the table of the peace negotiations,” said Almonte.

She said the release of all political prisoners will contribute to the atmosphere of trust and confidence for the peace talks.

“It may ensure the continuity of the unilateral ceasefire or even precipitate agreement for a more stable bilateral ceasefire between the NDFP and GRP armed forces,” she added.

President Duterte previously said that he will not grant the release of political prisoners as they were his last card on the negotiations. Duterte wanted to forge a bilateral ceasefire agreement first with NDFP before granting amnesty.

The government believes that a bilateral ceasefire agreement will give communities a “more secure environment for the peace process.”

Meanwhile, the government panel said the President remains committed to release all political prisoners, however their release must undergo judicial processes. (davaotoday.com)