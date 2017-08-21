Filipino troops rescue Vietnamese hostage

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A Vietnamese hostage held captive by the Abu Sayyaf group (ASG) for nine months was rescued by government troops in Basilan on Sunday, August 20.

In a statement Monday, August 21, Jo-Ann Petinglay, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command said 33-year-old Do Trung Huie was rescued by the Joint Task Force Basilan in Mataja Island at 9 pm on Sunday.

The victim was among the six crew members of cargo ship M/V Royal 16 who were kidnapped by the ASG while sailing near Sibago Island in Basilan on November 11 last year.

The rest of the captives: Pham Minh Tuan, Tran Khac Dung, Hoang Trung Thong, Hoang Van Hai, and Huang Vo have long escaped since June. But a month later, the military discovered decapitated bodies of Hoang Trung Thong and Hoang Van Hai at Sitio Compound, Barangay Tumahubong, Sumisip, Basilan.

Petinglay said the Trung Huie was immediately brought to the headquarters of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao where he is currently given medical attention at Camp Navarro General Hospital in Calarian, Zamboanga City.

The military also claimed the they have seized two key encampments occupied by the group of Nurhassan Jamiri yesterday.

Petinglay said there are still 18 captives held by the ASG, 14 of whom are foreigners and four are Filipinos. (davaotoday.com)