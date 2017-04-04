Duterte fires DILG chief due to ‘loss of trust, confidence’

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte fired on Monday Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno for “loss of trust and confidence” in the wake of corruption and abuse of power issues.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said Sueno’s dismissal was announced on Monday evening “at the end of the 14th Cabinet meeting.”

“The President had earlier asked a few questions of Mr. Sueno but the summary dismissal served as a warning that Mr. Duterte would not countenance any questionable or legally untenable decisions by any member of the Cabinet,” his statement read on Tuesday.

Sueno’s unexpected dismissal came after he was accused by his three undersecretaries – John Castriciones for operations, Jesus Hinlo for public safety, and Emily Padilla for legislative liason and special concerns –for corruption and abuse of power as stated in their letter to the President.

Castriciones, Hinlo and Padilla were members of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Council Committee who played essential role during the May 2016 presidential elections.