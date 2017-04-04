Duterte fires DILG chief due to ‘loss of trust, confidence’

Apr. 05, 2017

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno talks about DILG’s “Masa Masid” program during a press briefing in Malacañan on August 22.(Toto Lozano/PPD)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte fired on Monday Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno for “loss of trust and confidence” in the wake of corruption and abuse of power issues.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said Sueno’s dismissal was announced on Monday evening “at the end of the 14th Cabinet meeting.”
“The President had earlier asked a few questions of Mr. Sueno but the summary dismissal served as a warning that Mr. Duterte would not countenance any questionable or legally untenable decisions by any member of the Cabinet,” his statement read on Tuesday.
Sueno’s unexpected dismissal came after he was accused by his three undersecretaries – John Castriciones for operations, Jesus Hinlo for public safety, and Emily Padilla for legislative liason and special concerns –for corruption and abuse of power as stated in their letter to the President.
Castriciones, Hinlo and Padilla were members of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Council Committee who played essential role during the May 2016 presidential elections.
“The Secretary had, in fact, been instrumental in convincing the President to run for election, but this did not deter the President from pursuing his drive for a trustworthy government by addressing issues like corruption,” Abella said.  (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Gov’t, NDFP: ceasefire not enough

Reds call former gov’t negotiator as ‘trying hard spoiler’

Violent Kidapawan dispersal is a ‘learning experience’ for new Davao police chief, Sara says 

NDFP proposes MOU on joint ceasefire but keeps taxation, Red territories

Norwegian Special Envoy lauds Filipino negotiators, Duterte for continuing talks

‘Blood debt to Kidapawan farmers’: Group hits Davao’s new police chief 

Back on the table: Gov’t, Reds kick off 4th round of formal talks

Peace group to GRP, NDFP: Silence the hungry stomachs

Eco group says Mt. Apo not yet ready for hikers

‘Valley of death’: Another farmer-activist gunned down in ComVal