Librado withdraws re-election bid, her pro-people stand remembered

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — First district Councilor Pamela Librado-Morata sealed her decision to back out of her re-election bid by withdrawing her certificate of candidacy.

The progressive councilor, who supported workers’ welfare during the pandemic and backed the Lumad schools, made this announcement on the eve of February 25 with “careful thought and deliberation”.

She had considered withdrawing since November after the Duterte-led political party Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod dropped her from their local slate for the city’s council slate.

Librado-Morata thanked her supporters and groups who pressed her to continue her candidacy and the legacy of the Librados in local politics.

“We thank the Dabawenyos for the trust and confidence in the brand of politics that the Librado family has espoused for decades — the kind of politics which has found its mark in the pro-people legislations that we have championed.

The Librados entered local politics through their father, the late Erasto ‘Nonoy’ Librado, a labor union organizer and Martial Law critic, who was elected city councilor in 1992. Librado-Morata’s mother and two sisters also served as city councilor.

Librado-Morata’s re-election bid was affected after Hugpong announced last November they have dropped her from the party.

Hugpong President Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte said Librado-Morata (and another councilor) had “ideals (that) are not in line with the political party’s vision for Davao City and the Philippines.”

Librado-Morata revealed that she believes her support for Gabriela and Gabriela Women’s Party-list, organizations red-tagged by the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), have influenced Hugpong’s decision.

She also said the party decision was made without taking her side or consulted her on the accusations.

Librado-Morata was a neophyte councilor, elected in 2019. Despite being known as allies of the Dutertes, she did not cow to air her dissenting opinion on various issues.

Librado-Morata raised the concern of Lumad evacuees facing attacks even inside their evacuation center in 2019 and urged her colleagues in the city council to foster a dialogue which resulted in the removal of her Annual Development Fund (ADF) for projects under her office.

She also responded to various concerns of workers in the city, especially during the pandemic.

As the chairperson of the Committee on Labor and Employment Opportunities, she conducted consultations and personally investigated the plight of 300 food delivery riders suspended by FoodPanda Company in the city in 2021.

She also passed an ordinance institutionalizing the Davao City Workers Protection and Development Office (WPDO) that aims to protect the rights of the labor force and ensure the well-being of all workers in the city.

Librado-Morata said her withdrawal from re-election would not be shutting the doors towards public service. She has been seen facilitating vaccination drives and projects in District 1.

“My withdrawal paves the way for more opportunities to serve my fellow Dabawenyos through other platforms. Along with many people and groups who work for genuine and lasting social change, my family and I will continue to serve the public outside the City Council,” she said. (davaotoday.com)