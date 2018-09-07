MILF confirms receipt of ‘Christian policy agenda’ from church leaders

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – A Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) official has confirmed that they have already got hold of a copy of the “Christian policy agenda” submitted by a group of Christian church leaders based in the new Bangsamoro political entity that will be established following the passage of Republic Act 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

The BOL is set to create the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) that will replace the existing Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), with the MILF taking the helm of leadership.

Mohagher Iqbal, chair of the MILF Implementing Panel and commissioner of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC), said, in forum held here on Wednesday, that they have already received the policy agenda from Cardinal Orlando Quevedo, the archbishop of Cotabato.

The document was the result of a series of consultations organized by Christians for Peace (CFP), a coalition headed by church leaders, in some parts in Mindanao, particularly those that will be affected, after the enactment of the BOL.

Iqbal said he was handed a copy of the Christian policy agenda during a meeting with Quevedo in Cotabato City last week.

Among the points raised in the policy agenda once the BARMM is established are: the security of tenure of Christian employees working in the ARMM regional government, participation of Christians in the political process, transitional justice, and the status of the Christian educational system in the Muslim-dominated territory.

Included in the agenda is the point on provision of block grant, or funding from the national government that a local authority such as BARMM can allocate to a wide range of services.

Iqbal said Quevedo put forth the question regarding the administering of justice to Christian residents in the BARMM.

“Quevedo asked us: How about the injustices that were committed against Christians? When you’re talking about historical injustices, you are not selective,” he said, adding that “it would be an inclusive process.”

Iqbal said the MILF will discuss the Christian policy agenda in a meeting with other stakeholders.

“The MILF will not answer it (Christian policy agenda) alone; of course. It will be done in consultation with the BTC and [Moro National Liberation Front],” he added.

In a dialogue the CFP conducted in Opol, Misamis Oriental just recently, church officials were one in saying Christian communities must not be left out in the political process of the BARMM, and that they must take a participative and proactive approach rather than just waiting on the sidelines.

Fr. Ramonito Torres, vicar general of the prelature of St. Mary’s in Marawi City, said it is important for the MILF leadership to know the stand of Christians in this new political landscape.

“Our fear in going through the transition is that of having the wrong information and non-preparedness in the changes that will come out and be left out,” Torres. (davaotoday.com)