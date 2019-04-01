PDEA-11 arrests high-value target in drug buy-bust

Apr. 01, 2019

Anti-drug operatives arrested Reden Caturan (Left) and Lovello Rondina (Right) in a separate buy-bust operation in Davao Occidental last March 28. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 11)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Two suspected drug personalities were arrested by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Davao Region (PDEA-11) in a separate buy-bust operation conducted at around 12:20 p.m. on March 28, a report said.

One of the arrested suspects is considered by PDEA-11 as a high-value target operating in the province of Davao Occidental.

The report states that elements of PDEA in Davao Occidental Lovello Rondina, 40 years old and a government employee in a buy-bust conducted in Barangay Caburan Big, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

Rondina, an ambulance driver, was taken into custody after he sold one sachet of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride commonly known as “shabu” to a PDEA agent who acted as a poseur buyer.

The confiscated sachet of suspected shabu has an estimated value of PHP 15,000.

On the same day, anti-drug operatives also arrested Reden Caturan, 27 in a buy-bust operation conducted at SDMC in Barangay Basiawan, Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental.

Based on the information given by PDEA, Caturan is operating in Sta. Maria town and considered and the No. 3 drug personality in the town’s target list.

Both suspects will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Roman Catholic Church leader reminds flock criteria in voting ahead of midterm polls

Red Genotiva: Pop surrealism as mind work

Cops gun down 14 farmers in alleged anti-crime ops in Negros Oriental

Alternative media groups lodge civil suit vs. 2 firms for cyber-attacks

Otso Diretso bets visit CDO Archbishop Ledesma

Red-tagging alarms students, faculty members of UP-Cebu

Fire ruins PHP 3-M worth of properties in Davao during Fire Prevention Month

New owner unveils plans for Victoria Plaza

City gov’t extends Q1 real property payments until June

IFI Bishops to Duterte: ‘We are not your enemy’