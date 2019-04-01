PDEA-11 arrests high-value target in drug buy-bust

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Two suspected drug personalities were arrested by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Davao Region (PDEA-11) in a separate buy-bust operation conducted at around 12:20 p.m. on March 28, a report said.

One of the arrested suspects is considered by PDEA-11 as a high-value target operating in the province of Davao Occidental.

The report states that elements of PDEA in Davao Occidental Lovello Rondina, 40 years old and a government employee in a buy-bust conducted in Barangay Caburan Big, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

Rondina, an ambulance driver, was taken into custody after he sold one sachet of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride commonly known as “shabu” to a PDEA agent who acted as a poseur buyer.

The confiscated sachet of suspected shabu has an estimated value of PHP 15,000.

On the same day, anti-drug operatives also arrested Reden Caturan, 27 in a buy-bust operation conducted at SDMC in Barangay Basiawan, Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental.

Based on the information given by PDEA, Caturan is operating in Sta. Maria town and considered and the No. 3 drug personality in the town’s target list.

Both suspects will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (davaotoday.com)