PHL’s Asean 2017 chairmanship kicks-off today

Jan. 15, 2017
President Rodrigo Duterte and other heads of states unveil the logo of ASEAN’s Golden Anniversary in 2017 during the ASEAN Summit opening ceremony at the National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos on September 6, 2017. (Toto Lozano/PPD)

President Rodrigo Duterte and other heads of states unveil the logo of ASEAN’s
Golden Anniversary in 2017 during the ASEAN Summit opening ceremony at the National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos on September 6, 2017. (Toto Lozano/PPD)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines–Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s chairmanship of the  Association of Southeast Asian Nations  will officially launch in a ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15 at SMX  Lanang Premier Hall in this city.

Duterte is expected to meet world leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and  cabinet officials under his administration.
Among today’s activities include the unveiling of the P1 commemorative coin and a special Asean 2017 postage stamp. The Asean 2017 website and other social media platforms will also be launched.
With the theme, “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World,” the president vowed that he will  “pursue initiatives and enhance cooperation with global partners to ensure that ASEAN citizens live in peace, stability, security and growth, while maintaining ASEAN centrality, unity and solidarity for all times.”
Duterte said that the theme “captures our resolve to consolidate our community for our peoples, with a sense of togetherness and common identity, ready and able to take our rightful place in the global community of nations.”
“The Philippines is ready and willing to steer and guide the Association. But crucial to the realization of our goals is the cooperation and support of all ASEAN member states and our dialogue partners,” Duterte said in his acceptance speech of the Asean 2017 chairmanship.
The Mindanawon president had accepted the chairmanship of the ASEAN during the closing ceremony of the 2016 ASEAN Summit in September last year.
In lieu of the Sunday’s event, the Task Group Davao Joint Operation Center became operational last Thursday to oversee the security, peace and order, and emergency preparedness and response all throughout the duration of the launching of the Asean chairmanship. (davaotoday.com)
