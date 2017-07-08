PHL’s Duterte not yet lifting martial law before SONA

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said he has no plans yet to lift martial law before his State of the Nation Address this month.

Speaking to reporters upon his return from a visit in one of the military camps in Iligan City on Friday, Duterte said the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police will determine if the situation in Marawi is no longer critical.

“No. And, hindi ako ang nag-ano, eh. It’s the Armed Forces and the police. I consulted them and said it was critical. Ang magsabi sa akin na hindi na critical, ang Armed Forces pati ang pulis,” he said. Duterte will deliver his second SONA on July 24.

The President added: “I do not have an independent study of what, how things are on the ground. It’s not my job. And I cannot do it physically even. So, I have just to rely on the word of the Armed Forces and the police because they are the one keeping this Republic healthy and alive.”

Once the AFP and PNP will declare that danger is no longer present then martial law will be lifted, Duterte pointed out.

The President issued Presidential Proclamation No. 216 on May 23, hours after the ISIS-linked Maute Group attacked Marawi that led to the displacement of the thousands of residents.

The proclamation placed the entire island of Mindanao under martial law for a period of 60 days. The privilege of the writ of habeas corpus was also suspended upon the martial law declaration.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 4, affirmed the constitutionality of Proclamation No. 216.

Second attempt

President Duterte was supposed to visit Marawi City on Friday but inclement weather prevented him from pursuing his plan.

This is the second time the President attempted to land in Marawi as the ground and air offensives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines continue to end the siege staged by the ISIS-linked Maute Group that broke out last May 23.

Duterte tried to visit Marawi last June 20 after he visited the evacuation center in Barangay Buru-un, Iligan City but failed due to bad weather.

He instead visited the soldiers of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Light Armor Division of the Philippine Army in Barangay Maria Christina in Iligan.

He assured the soldiers of the government’s continued support.

Duterte told reporters that the purpose of visiting the soldiers in Iligan was to be with the fighting forces of the government.

“I should show my face there,” he told reporters.

He also admitted that it was his second attempt to visit Marawi but did not materialize.

“Well, this is the second time. The last time, I was not able to go in because also of the weather. Dito naman ngayon, ganon rin ang nangyari. And we were circling many times but we could not penetrate the – well, it was really squall. So, we waited in the camp for the skies to clear up,” Duterte said. (davaotoday.com)