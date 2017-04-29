DAVAO CITY, Philippines—City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio hit out the New People’s Army for torching a plant owned by the Lapanday Foods Corporation.

“We condemn these acts committed by a group that pretends to champion social justice and equality. With its history of carrying out atrocities and its continued penchant for lawlessness and bloodbath, the NPA is an organization that is not worthy of our trust and respect,” Duterte-Carpio said in a statement on Saturday, April 29.

The local chief executive’s statement came after the NPA torched on Saturday two factories and a ranched owned by LFC.

Earlier, the NPA Southern Mindanao Operations Command Spokesperson Rigoberto Sanchez said that the communist rebels under the 1st Pulang Bagani Battalion launched three simultaneous tactical offensives in Davao City against the LFC.

Another NPA “assault unit” also attacked the Lorenzo-owned Macondray Plastic Plant in Barangay Bunawan in this city.

Duterte-Carpio described the series of attacks instigated by NPA as “acts of terrorism.” She also took the incidents as a “personal insult” despite the support given by city government on the ongoing peace negotiations between the national government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

It can be recalled that Duterte-Carpio offered to talk peace with the NPA in Davao region but was was deferred awaiting developments on the peace talks between the government and the communist group.

“I would like to assure the people of Davao that our policemen and soldiers are on top of the situation, with the order that the safety of civilians should be ensured and protected at all times. We shall pour all the available resources to achieve this end,” she said. (davaotoday.com)