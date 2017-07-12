SWS survey: High percentage of Filipinos don’t want ML in Luzon, Visayas

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – While 92 percent of Filipinos said they are fully aware of President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao, a high percentage of residents in the country also expressed disagreement on expanding the imposition of the said measure to Luzon and Visayas.

These were the findings made by the Social Weather Station in a survey conducted between June 23-26, or more than a month since martial law was declared last May 23.

Of the total 92 percent, SWS said 57 percent agreed that martial law declaration in Mindanao was the right decision made by President Duterte; 29 percent said the measure should have been imposed only in Marawi City and the province of Lanao del Sur; and 11 percent said it should have been declared only in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur and nearby provinces in Mindanao.

“Awareness of Pres. Duterte’s declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao was highest in Mindanao at 98 percent, followed by Metro Manila at 93 percent, Visayas at 93 percent, and Balance Luzon at 88 percent. By locale, awareness of Pres. Duterte’s declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao was 93 percent in urban areas, similar to the 91 percent in rural areas. By class, awareness was highest in class D, or the masa, at 93 percent, followed by class ABC at 90 percent, and class E at 86 percent. It was similarly high among men, at 93 percent, and women, at 91 percent,” the SWS said.

No to ML expansion

A total of 63 percent of respondents said they disagree on expanding the martial law declaration to Visayas, the SWS survey said.

Respondents in Visayas expressed opposition to extending martial in their area with 79 percent; while 71 percent of NCR respondents said no; 68 percent in Balance Luzon disagreed, and 43 percent of respondents in Mindanao agreed.

Expanding martial law in Luzon was also opposed by a high percentage of survey respondents with 67 percent; a high number of respondents from NCR, or 79 percent said no; 76 percent in Luzon Balance, as well as Visayas respondents, also opposed its expansion to Luzon; while 40 percent of Mindanao respondents agreed.

Validation

Malacañang on Wednesday said the results of the SWS survey on martial law validated the high satisfaction rating of President Duterte.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella emphasized in a statement that the survey was conducted a month after martial law was declared in Mindanao.

“The positive public response indicates that they believe the factual and legal basis of the proclamation of martial law for Mindanao; which includes the Maute Group’s attempt to remove allegiance from the government and to deprive the Chief Executive of his powers to enforce the laws and maintain public order and safety. Hence, the need for the call of Martial Law, in the case of invasion or rebellion, when the public safety requires it, as provided by the Constitution,” Abella said.

He also regarded as “noteworthy” the high percentage of respondents who signified disapproval to expand martial law in Visayas and Luzon.

Expanding martial law in other areas in the country “would depend on the situation on the ground as assessed and recommended by military and police authorities,” Abella pointed out.

Not surprising

ACT Teachers Representative Antonio Tinio said he was not startled to the SWS survey results on martial law.

“It’s not surprising, given the long-standing stereotype of Mindanao in many people’s minds as a land wracked by violence. Add to this the deliberate exaggeration of the threat posed by the ASG (Abu Sayyaf Group) and Maute groups and playing up of the alleged links to ISIS,” Tinio said in a statement on Wednesday.

The survey also revealed that support for the President’s declaration is mixed, with 40% believing that martial law should have been more limited in scope and not covered the entire island, the solon added.

The survey obviously showed that martial law support in Mindanao is not solid and unanimous, Tinio said, adding that the result also manifested the widespread opposition to the extension of military rule in the country.

“Malacañang and Congress would do well to reconsider any plans of extending martial law,” he added.

‘Malicious conditioning’

Extending martial law and expanding its area of coverage gained various criticisms across sectors in the country.

Anchoring on the recent pronouncements made on the possibility of extending the time and scope of the measure, human rights group Karapatan said the government is practically employing mind conditioning on the people.

“Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez’s hubris and the military’s doublespeak on extending the length of time, geographical scope and target groups of martial law are all hallmarks of a State gone full-speed militarist,” Cristina Palabay, Secretary General of Karapatan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Palabay stressed such move by the speaker and the military perpetuate malicious conditioning of people’s perception on extending martial law and “a twisted ploy to normalize fascism.”

Martial law, as a tool of repression, will continue to put in peril the rights of the people, she pointed out.

Martial law extension and expansion, as espoused by high officials under the Duterte administration, was also likened by Karapatan the “unlimited promos” being marketed by leading wireless communications and digital services in the country.

“Unli-martial law, unli-rights abuses,” Palabay said.

The group is also denouncing moves to extend martial law in Mindanao, saying the measure is “never anchored on respect for human and people’s rights, but an ingress for unchecked, unbridled military rule.” (davaotoday.com)