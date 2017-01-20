TokhangForRansom: Cayetano says PNP chief is ‘doing a good job’

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Philippine Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said that Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa is doing a good job in the wake of the murder of a South Korean national Jee Ick Joo inside Camp Crame.

“I am not calling for his courtesy resignation,” Cayetano said in a statement Friday. “I think he’s doing a good job.”

While appreciating the PNP chief, the senator, however, expressed serious dismay over the so-called “Tokhang For Ransom” incident, stressing that the police personnel and officials behind this serious crime should be held accountable.

Joo was abducted last October 18. His death was recently learned when government agents were able to locate the funeral home in Bagbaguin, Caloocan City where his body was brought, acting on a tipped from tipster on Monday night.

Cayetano described the incident as “sad, tragic, and inexcusable,” adding that he will support investigations to be conducted regarding the case.

“Definitely, kung may abuse, dapat may sumagot,” he said.

However, Cayetano also asked that independent investigations by the National Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice be allowed. “If they’re failing or need help, pasok ang Congress,” he noted.

For Cayetano, the incident was a “big wake-up call” for the PNP to continue to cleanse their ranks to ensure a more effective implementation of legitimate operations of the administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

Earlier this week, Sen. Panfilo Lacson filed Senate Resolution No. 265 to conduct a Senate probe on the “Tokhang For Ransom” allegedly perpetrated by scalawag policemen.

“Considering the criticisms being thrown at the PNP (Philippine National Police) in the implementation of its Project Tokhang, its leadership should show strong resolve in dealing with its members who engage in ‘hulidap’ and kidnap-extortion,” Lacson said in his resolution. (davaotoday.com)