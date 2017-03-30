Officials of the Implementing Panels of the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front link arms during the celebration of the third year anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro on Wednesday, Mar.29 at the Waterfront Insular Hotel in Lanang, Davao City. From left to right, Atty. Nabil Tan, undersecretary of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, Ghazali Jaafar, First Vice Chairman of the MILF and chair of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission, Irene Santiago, chair of the GPH Implementing Panel and Mohagher Iqbal, chair of the MILF Implementing Panel. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

‘Fake news’: Bukidnon official says school burned due to short circuit

House Speaker Alvarez files graft charges vs Floirendo

CPP cites gains, elects young leaders in its 2nd Congress

China to fund Davao’s P40-b infra project; P218-b for Mindanao

3 farmer-activists killed in Compostela in one day

Duterte’s alma mater to put up campus in Davao

‘Good health, long life’ Dabawenyos wish for Duterte’s 72nd birthday

EU summons PHL envoy over Duterte’s ‘unacceptable’ remark

Church group opens school for Lumad children in Bukidnon

PHL’s peace adviser warns public vs impostors