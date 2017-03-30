Officials of the Implementing Panels of the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front link arms during the celebration of the third year anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro on Wednesday, Mar.29 at the Waterfront Insular Hotel in Lanang, Davao City. From left to right, Atty. Nabil Tan, undersecretary of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, Ghazali Jaafar, First Vice Chairman of the MILF and chair of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission, Irene Santiago, chair of the GPH Implementing Panel and Mohagher Iqbal, chair of the MILF Implementing Panel. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)